Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd <1052.HK>: During year ended 31 December 2016, group recorded income from operations of RMB2.519 billion, up 13.2 percent . Board has recommended payment of a final dividend for 2016 of HK$0.20 per share .FY profit attributable to shareholders amounted to RMB918.8 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 72.7%.

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd <1052.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <1052.HK> . HY profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 349.62 million versus RMB 320.9 million . Says HY revenue RMB 1.22 billion versus RMB 858.1 million . Says board of directors has resolved to declare an interim dividend of hk$0.13 . Says "although the economy is still in the process of recovery, the progress may not be as steady as expected" . Group will monitor and evaluate its exposure to currency risk on an ongoing basis and will implement hedging strategy in due time" .

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd <1052.HK>: Voluntary announcement - approval for the public issue of corporate bonds in the prc <1052.HK> . Received approval for a public issue of corporate bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to RMB2 billion .

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd <1052.HK>: Company entered into a facility agreement with a bank . Term loan facility of up to RMB1 billion will be made available by the lender for a term of 36 months .