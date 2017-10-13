China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (1055.HK)
5.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.03 (-0.55%)
HK$5.45
HK$5.47
HK$5.51
HK$5.41
5,932,046
14,510,397
HK$6.84
HK$3.99
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd says in September passenger capacity of group up 10.84 pct
Oct 13 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>::In September 2017, passenger capacity of group increased by 10.84 pct.In September passenger load factor was 80.49 pct, representing a decrease of 0.34 percentage point.In September 2017, cargo capacity increased by 14.02 pct.In September cargo load factor was 56.11 pct, increase of 0.96 percentage point.Sept total revenue passenger kilometres 19,146.86 million, up 10.4 percent . Full Article
China Southern Airlines' May passenger and cargo throughput up
June 14 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>1055.HK:Says May passengers carried up 13.0 percent y/y, mail and cargo carried up 9.7 percent y/y. Full Article
China Southern Airlines updates on key operating data for January
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <1055.HK> : In January 2017, passenger capacity of group increased by 12.16% as compared to same period last year . Compared to same period last year, Jan passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 17.84% . In January 2017, cargo capacity increased by 9.08% . Jan 2017 passenger load factor was 82.20%, representing increase of 3.97 percentage points as compared to same period last year Source (http://bit.ly/2lL05YE) Further company coverage: [1055.HK] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
China Southern Airlines announces Sept operating statistics
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>: In september 2016, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ask")) of group increased by 5.79% . Sept passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("rpk")) increased by 7.69% . Sept passenger load factor was 80.83%, representing an increase of 1.42 percentage points .China southern airlines - in terms of cargo operations, in sept 2016, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("atk") - cargo and mail) up by 1.12%. Full Article
China Southern Airlines enters into acquisition agreement with Boeing
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>: very substantial acquisition in relation to acquisition of aircraft . company entered into boeing aircraft acquisition agreement with boeing . according to information provided by boeing, catalogue price of each boeing b787-9 aircraft is priced about us$271 million .acquisition will be funded partly by internal resources of company. Full Article
China Southern Airlines renews financial services framework agreement<600029.SS>
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>: Discloseable and connected transaction and continuing connected transactions financial services framework agreement <1055.HK> . Company and the finance company entered into the financial services framework agreement . Says financial services framework agreement is for a fixed term of 3 years . Agreement to renew and extend the term of the provision of the financial services contemplated . Company expects that the total fees payable by the group to the finance company will not exceed RMB5 million each year . Full Article
China Southern Airlines' H1 net profit down 10.65 pct
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS><1055.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 10.65 percent y/y. Full Article
China Southern Airlines provides operating figures for July 2016<1055.HK><600029.SS>
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>: Announcement on key operating data <1055.HK> . Says in July 2016, passenger capacity of the group increased by 7.12% as compared to the same period last year . In July 2016, cargo capacity increased by 4.70% . July passenger load factor was 80.39%, representing a decrease of 0.63 percentage point as compared to the same period last year . Says July cargo load factor was 52.86% .Compared to the same period last year, passenger traffic increased by 6.29% for July. Full Article
China Southern Airlines updates on loan guarantee for Hebei airlines<1055.HK><600029.SS>
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>: Overseas regulatory announcement <1055.HK> . Xiamen airlines entered into the maximum amount guarantee contract with the ICBC, for the purpose of providing loan guarantee for Hebei airlines . Full Article
China Southern Airlines unit Xianmen Air to buy B787-9 for $1.38 bln
China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd. <600029.SS>:Says its unit, Xiamen Air signs contract to purchase 6 B787-9 airplanes for $1.38 billion. Full Article
China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 billion
SHANGHAI China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.