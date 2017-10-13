Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd says in September passenger capacity of group up 10.84 pct​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>::In September 2017, passenger capacity of group increased by 10.84 pct​.In September ‍passenger load factor was 80.49 pct, representing a decrease of 0.34 percentage point​.In September 2017, cargo capacity increased by 14.02 pct​.In September ‍cargo load factor was 56.11 pct, increase of 0.96 percentage point.Sept total revenue passenger kilometres 19,146.86 million, up 10.4 percent ‍​.

China Southern Airlines' May passenger and cargo throughput up

June 14 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>1055.HK:Says May passengers carried up 13.0 percent y/y, mail and cargo carried up 9.7 percent y/y.

China Southern Airlines updates on key operating data for January

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <1055.HK> : In January 2017, passenger capacity of group increased by 12.16% as compared to same period last year . Compared to same period last year, Jan passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 17.84% . In January 2017, cargo capacity increased by 9.08% . Jan 2017 passenger load factor was 82.20%, representing increase of 3.97 percentage points as compared to same period last year Source (http://bit.ly/2lL05YE) Further company coverage: [1055.HK] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

China Southern Airlines announces Sept operating statistics

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>: In september 2016, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ask")) of group increased by 5.79% . Sept passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("rpk")) increased by 7.69% . Sept passenger load factor was 80.83%, representing an increase of 1.42 percentage points .China southern airlines - in terms of cargo operations, in sept 2016, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("atk") - cargo and mail) up by 1.12%.

China Southern Airlines enters into acquisition agreement with Boeing

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>: very substantial acquisition in relation to acquisition of aircraft . company entered into boeing aircraft acquisition agreement with boeing . according to information provided by boeing, catalogue price of each boeing b787-9 aircraft is priced about us$271 million .acquisition will be funded partly by internal resources of company.

China Southern Airlines renews financial services framework agreement<600029.SS>

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>: Discloseable and connected transaction and continuing connected transactions financial services framework agreement <1055.HK> . Company and the finance company entered into the financial services framework agreement . Says financial services framework agreement is for a fixed term of 3 years . Agreement to renew and extend the term of the provision of the financial services contemplated . Company expects that the total fees payable by the group to the finance company will not exceed RMB5 million each year .

China Southern Airlines' H1 net profit down 10.65 pct

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS><1055.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 10.65 percent y/y.

China Southern Airlines provides operating figures for July 2016<1055.HK><600029.SS>

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>: Announcement on key operating data <1055.HK> . Says in July 2016, passenger capacity of the group increased by 7.12% as compared to the same period last year . In July 2016, cargo capacity increased by 4.70% . July passenger load factor was 80.39%, representing a decrease of 0.63 percentage point as compared to the same period last year . Says July cargo load factor was 52.86% .Compared to the same period last year, passenger traffic increased by 6.29% for July.

China Southern Airlines updates on loan guarantee for Hebei airlines<1055.HK><600029.SS>

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <600029.SS>: Overseas regulatory announcement <1055.HK> . Xiamen airlines entered into the maximum amount guarantee contract with the ICBC, for the purpose of providing loan guarantee for Hebei airlines .

China Southern Airlines unit Xianmen Air to buy B787-9 for $1.38 bln

China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd. <600029.SS>:Says its unit, Xiamen Air signs contract to purchase 6 B787-9 airplanes for $1.38 billion.