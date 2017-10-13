Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alibaba Pictures Group appoints ‍CEO Fan Luyuan as chairman​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>:‍CEO Fan Luyuan has been appointed as chairman​.‍Yu Yongfu stepped down as chairman of board, remains as executive director​.

Alibaba Pictures Group says unit entered deal to sell part stake in Wormhole SG

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>::Unit entered deal with UCWeb SG, a unit of AGH & unit of Ant Financial.Unit agreed to sell upto 35 pct stake in Wormhole SG to Ucweb SG & Alipay SG for US$6.5 mln.

Alibaba Pictures says Huameng (Tianjin) enters business cooperation agreement

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK> ::Huameng (Tianjin) enters business cooperation agreement with 1 Verge Information for term of 3 years.Consideration for sale of online dissemination rights of drama series d is RMB23.1 million.Huameng (Tianjin), a consolidated unit of co, enters into online dissemination rights transfer agreement with 1 Verge Information.

Alibaba Pictures Group says HY net loss RMB465.9 mln<1060.HK>

Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . HY net loss RMB 465.869 million versus loss of RMB 151.8 million a year ago . HY revenue from continuing operations RMB 257.3 million versus RMB 22.9 million . Resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . Expects to see substantial increase in revenue in the second half of 2016, compared with the first half .

Alibaba Pictures Group announces proposed investment in Hangzhou Xingji<1060.HK>

Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>: Discloseable transaction investment in Hangzhou Xingji <1060.HK> . Agreement to make a proposed investment in Hangzhou Xingji which operates the Hangzhou Star Cinema in Hangzhou, The Prc. . Co through Tianjin Ali Pictures an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of a variable interest entity of co has entered into the Xingji Investment agreement . Hangzhou Kunwei agreed to transfer approximately 60.94% equity interest in Hangzhou Xingji for a consideration of RMB39 million . Tianjin Ali Pictures conditionally agreed to make a capital contribution of RMB61 million . Upon completion the equity interest of Hangzhou Xingji will be owned as to 80% by Tianjin Ali Pictures and 20% by mr. Lu .

Alibaba Pictures updates on partnership agreement for establishment of investment fund<1060.HK>

Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>: Ali pictures-limited partnership agreement for the establishment of investment fund <1060.HK> . Says target total capital estimated to be RMB2 billion commitments to the investment fund . Wuhu Gopher Asset Management Co entered into a limited partnership agreement .

Spackman Entertainment says Alibaba Pictures buys distribution rights for 'Life Risking Romance' in China<1060.HK>

Spackman Entertainment Group Ltd : Alibaba Pictures purchases distribution rights for segl's film, life risking romance, in China) . Alibaba pictures' distribution rights cover both movie theatres and online platforms in China . Deal not expected to have material financial impact on nta and EPS of the group for FY ending December 2016 .

Alibaba Pictures Group expects to record a bigger HY loss<1060.HK>

Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>: Profit warning . Group expects to record a year- on-year increase in net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2016 is estimated to be in the range of RMB400 million to RMB450 million . Expected increase in net loss as a result of marketing expenses of Tao Piao Piao .

Alibaba Pictures says company through unit enters into subscription agreement<1060.HK>

Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>: Co,through unit, entered into the subscription agreement . Subscription agreement with an aggregate principal amount of RMB1.0 billion on completion .