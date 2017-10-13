Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd (1060.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alibaba Pictures Group appoints CEO Fan Luyuan as chairman
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>:CEO Fan Luyuan has been appointed as chairman.Yu Yongfu stepped down as chairman of board, remains as executive director. Full Article
Alibaba Pictures Group says unit entered deal to sell part stake in Wormhole SG
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>::Unit entered deal with UCWeb SG, a unit of AGH & unit of Ant Financial.Unit agreed to sell upto 35 pct stake in Wormhole SG to Ucweb SG & Alipay SG for US$6.5 mln. Full Article
Alibaba Pictures says Huameng (Tianjin) enters business cooperation agreement
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK> ::Huameng (Tianjin) enters business cooperation agreement with 1 Verge Information for term of 3 years.Consideration for sale of online dissemination rights of drama series d is RMB23.1 million.Huameng (Tianjin), a consolidated unit of co, enters into online dissemination rights transfer agreement with 1 Verge Information. Full Article
Alibaba Pictures Group says HY net loss RMB465.9 mln<1060.HK>
Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . HY net loss RMB 465.869 million versus loss of RMB 151.8 million a year ago . HY revenue from continuing operations RMB 257.3 million versus RMB 22.9 million . Resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . Expects to see substantial increase in revenue in the second half of 2016, compared with the first half . Full Article
Alibaba Pictures Group announces proposed investment in Hangzhou Xingji<1060.HK>
Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>: Discloseable transaction investment in Hangzhou Xingji <1060.HK> . Agreement to make a proposed investment in Hangzhou Xingji which operates the Hangzhou Star Cinema in Hangzhou, The Prc. . Co through Tianjin Ali Pictures an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of a variable interest entity of co has entered into the Xingji Investment agreement . Hangzhou Kunwei agreed to transfer approximately 60.94% equity interest in Hangzhou Xingji for a consideration of RMB39 million . Tianjin Ali Pictures conditionally agreed to make a capital contribution of RMB61 million . Upon completion the equity interest of Hangzhou Xingji will be owned as to 80% by Tianjin Ali Pictures and 20% by mr. Lu . Full Article
Alibaba Pictures updates on partnership agreement for establishment of investment fund<1060.HK>
Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>: Ali pictures-limited partnership agreement for the establishment of investment fund <1060.HK> . Says target total capital estimated to be RMB2 billion commitments to the investment fund . Wuhu Gopher Asset Management Co entered into a limited partnership agreement . Full Article
Spackman Entertainment says Alibaba Pictures buys distribution rights for 'Life Risking Romance' in China<1060.HK>
Alibaba Pictures Group expects to record a bigger HY loss<1060.HK>
Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>: Profit warning . Group expects to record a year- on-year increase in net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2016 is estimated to be in the range of RMB400 million to RMB450 million . Expected increase in net loss as a result of marketing expenses of Tao Piao Piao . Full Article
Alibaba Pictures says company through unit enters into subscription agreement<1060.HK>
Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd <1060.HK>: Co,through unit, entered into the subscription agreement . Subscription agreement with an aggregate principal amount of RMB1.0 billion on completion . Full Article
