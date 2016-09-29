Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group wins bid for PPP project

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd : Co has successfully won bid for a public-private-partnership project of second sewage treatment plant of Karama . Total consideration payable by company to acquire project will be RMB455.2mln . Recently received a successful bidding notice issued by Karamay Construction Bureau Of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region . Transfer price of concession rights of phrase I of project was RMB180.2 million .Estimated investment amount for phrase II is expected to be RMB275.0 million.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection posts HY net profit of RMB236.68 mln<1065.HK><600874.SS>

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd <600874.SS>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2016 . For HY group recorded a net profit of RMB236.683 million, representing an increase 30.45% . HY group recorded operating income of RMB927.561 million, representing a decrease of RMB30.418 million .

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group to pay 2015 dividend on July 20

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. <600874.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.07 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 19 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 20 and the dividend will be paid on July 20.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection and Tianjin infrastructure Construction sign new agreements<600874.SS>

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd <600874.SS>: Company and Tianjin Infrastructure Construction entered into new sewage water plant operation agreement . Company agreed to operate and maintain plant for Tianjin infrastructure during service period . Co and Tianjin Infrastructure Construction also entered into new sludge disposal centre operation agreement . Tianjin capital environmental protection group co - monthly service fee of RMB4.2 million shall be payable by Tianjin infrastructure construction .

Tianjin Capital enters into agreement with TLP and Tycom<600874.SS>

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd <600874.SS>: Jiayuanxing entered into the TLP cold supply agreement 2016 with TLP and Tycom . Jiayuanxing shall provide cold supply services at the commercial area of TLP . service fees for the cold supply services under the TLP cold supply agreement 2016 shall be RMB23.6 million .

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group wins project

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd:Wins bid to undertake sewage treatment project BOT project in Yingshang County.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group to issue corporate bonds

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd:To issue corporate bonds worth of 1.8 bln yuan, with a term of 10 years.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group announces 2015 dividend payment

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 0.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group wins bid worth 109.1 mln yuan

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd:Says wins a bid to be the operator of Tianjin energy station franchise project.Bid price is 109.1 million yuan.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group to provide 280 mln yuan loan guarantee for unit

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd:Says to provide financial leasing guarantee of 280 million yuan for its unit, a water company.