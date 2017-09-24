Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer updates on formation of JV to acquire Argon Medical Devices

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd <1066.HK>:Company,JV partner,WW Medical and Healthcare,unit,Roundtable Healthcare Partners III,Argon Medical Devices enter deal.Deal for consideration is us$850 million.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer HY net profit RMB385.5 mln vs RMB584.4 mln<1066.HK>

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd <1066.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1066.HK> . HY revenue RMB 3.20 billion versus RMB2.88 billion year ago . HY net profit RMB 385.5 million versus RMB584.4 million year ago . The board of directors recommends the distribution of an interim dividend of RMB0.041 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer receives regulatory confirmation on disposal<1066.HK>

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd <1066.HK>: Inside information proposed disposal of 81% equity interest in Shandong Weigao Orthopaedic Device Company Limited . On 13 July 2016, the company received confirmation from the stock exchange that it may proceed with the proposed disposal . In relation to the proposed disposal, company has submitted a spin-off proposal to the stock exchange .

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer enters into agreements with Winbase International<1066.HK>

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd <1066.HK>: Major transaction involving proposed disposal of 81% equity interest in weigao ortho, discloseable transaction involving possible disposal of the consideration shares, discloseable transaction involving proposed acquisition . Company and Weigao Logistic entered into asset transfer agreement with Winbase International . Expects to record decrease in net profit for six months ending June 30 . Deal for RMB4.91 billion . Expected results due to recognition of the share-based payment expenses . Company entered into share transfer agreement with shiyou chemical . Co has conditionally agreed to acquire the sale shares at a consideration of RMB1.42 billion . Winbase International and co entered into subscription agreement of cash consideration of RMB300 million .

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer updates on disposal of interest in Weigao Ortho<1066.HK>

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd <1066.HK>: Exempted connected transaction - deemed disposal of interest in weigao ortho <1066.HK> . Says weigao ortho and the subscribers entered into the subscription agreement . Deal for an aggregate consideration of approximately RMB311 million . Shandong weigao group medical polymer co - upon completion of agreement, equity interest of co in weigao ortho has been reduced from 90% to 81% . Group intends to apply the net proceeds to purchase land use right and building from the company .

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd updates on establishment of JV

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd:Says company entered into the joint venture agreement.Says company and weigao holding agreed to establish the joint venture company in China.Jv to engage in providing financial services in the prc, include deposit services, loan services.Says registered capital of the joint venture company shall be RMB500 million.Registered capital of jv will be funded by their own resources Profits derived from jv co shall be distributed among shareholders.