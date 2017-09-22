Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings updates on management changes

Sept 22 (Reuters) - TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd <1070.HK>:Kevin Wang Cheng has been appointed as an executive director of company.Bo Lianming appointed as Chairman.Xu Fang has resigned as an executive director.Li Dongsheng has resigned as Chairman and executive director of co.Kevin Wang Cheng has also been appointed as CEO with effect from 1 Oct.Michael Wang Yi has been appointed as an executive director.Bo Lianming tendered his resignation as CEO of company with effect from 1 Oct.

TCL Multimedia Technology announces arrangement regarding capital increase of a unit

July 3 (Reuters) - Tcl Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd <1070.HK>:Announces arrangement in respect of capital increase of a subsidiary by company and Tencent Digital.Tencent Digital and Ffalcon agreed to make capital contribution of RMB450 million and RMB30 million, respectively, to Thunderbird Technology.

TCL Multimedia Technology issues profit warning

TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd <1070.HK> : Expected to record a turn from loss into profit in its consolidated profit for nine months ended 30 september 2016 .Expected result attributable to continuous growth of sales in Q3 of 2016 with continuous improvement in product sales structure.

TCL Multimedia Technology says HY turnover HK$14.23 billion, fell by 7.6% year-on-year<1070.HK>

TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd <1070.HK>: HY group sold 8.56 million sets of lcd tvs, up by 10.9% year-on-year . HY group achieved a turnover of hk$14.23 billion, fell by 7.6% year-on-year . Board does not recommend the payment of any dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Is committed to achieving its lcd tv sales volume target of 20.00 million sets for the year of 2016 . HY gross profit dropped slightly by 1.3% when compared with that in the same period of last year to hk$2.47 billion .

TCL's stake in TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings decreases

TCL Corp <000100.SZ>:Says its stake in unit TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd <1070.HK> decreased to 51.4 percent from 64.4 percent.

Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing says unit to buy 348,850,000 shares of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd

Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing:Says unit Letv Zhixin Investment (HK) Ltd to buy 348,850,000 shares of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd, at HK$6.5 per share.