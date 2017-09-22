Edition:
TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd (1070.HK)

1070.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-1.90%)
Prev Close
HK$4.22
Open
HK$4.22
Day's High
HK$4.32
Day's Low
HK$4.10
Volume
3,101,300
Avg. Vol
1,378,928
52-wk High
HK$4.45
52-wk Low
HK$3.38

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings updates on management changes
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd <1070.HK>:Kevin Wang Cheng has been appointed as an executive director of company.Bo Lianming appointed as Chairman.Xu Fang has resigned as an executive director.Li Dongsheng has resigned as Chairman and executive director of co.Kevin Wang Cheng has also been appointed as CEO with effect from 1 Oct.Michael Wang Yi has been appointed as an executive director.Bo Lianming tendered his resignation as CEO of company with effect from 1 Oct.  Full Article

TCL Multimedia Technology announces arrangement regarding capital increase of a unit
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 

July 3 (Reuters) - Tcl Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd <1070.HK>:Announces arrangement in respect of capital increase of a subsidiary by company and Tencent Digital.Tencent Digital and Ffalcon agreed to make capital contribution of RMB450 million and RMB30 million, respectively, to Thunderbird Technology.  Full Article

TCL Multimedia Technology issues profit warning
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd <1070.HK> : Expected to record a turn from loss into profit in its consolidated profit for nine months ended 30 september 2016 .Expected result attributable to continuous growth of sales in Q3 of 2016 with continuous improvement in product sales structure.  Full Article

TCL Multimedia Technology says HY turnover HK$14.23 billion, fell by 7.6% year-on-year<1070.HK>
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd <1070.HK>: HY group sold 8.56 million sets of lcd tvs, up by 10.9% year-on-year . HY group achieved a turnover of hk$14.23 billion, fell by 7.6% year-on-year . Board does not recommend the payment of any dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Is committed to achieving its lcd tv sales volume target of 20.00 million sets for the year of 2016 . HY gross profit dropped slightly by 1.3% when compared with that in the same period of last year to hk$2.47 billion .  Full Article

TCL's stake in TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings decreases
Friday, 13 May 2016 

TCL Corp <000100.SZ>:Says its stake in unit TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd <1070.HK> decreased to 51.4 percent from 64.4 percent.  Full Article

Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing says unit to buy 348,850,000 shares of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing:Says unit Letv Zhixin Investment (HK) Ltd to buy 348,850,000 shares of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd, at HK$6.5 per share.  Full Article

TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings updates on management changes

* Kevin Wang Cheng has been appointed as an executive director of company

Earnings vs. Estimates

