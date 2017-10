Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Huadian Power International's ‍9-mnth total power generated 142.65 mln mwh

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Huadian Power International Corp Ltd <600027.SS>:‍ 9-mnth total amount of power generated by group 142.65 million mwh, up about 2.43​ percent.‍9-month on-grid electricity sold 133.40 million mwh, up 2.40%​.

Huadian Energy unit wins EPC project worth 45.9 mln yuan

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Huadian Energy Co Ltd <600726.SS>:* Says unit won an exhaust gas surplus heat utilization EPC(Engineering Procurement Construction) project worth 45.9 million yuan, from Shuozhou-based branch of Huadian Power International Corp Ltd <600027.SS>.

Huadian Power International to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 31

July 25 (Reuters) - Huadian Power International Co Ltd <600027.SS> ::* Says it will pay FY 2016 annual div on July 31.

Huadian Power updates on Phase II 100mw wind power project approval<1071.HK><600027.SS>

Huadian Power International Corp Ltd <600027.SS>: Overseas regulatory announcement <1071.HK> . Total investment amount of approximately RMB752 million for the wind power generation project .Zhangjiakou Development and Reform Commission approves Phase II 100mw wind power project of State Development Kangbao Wind Pasture.

Huadian Power's H1 net profit down 30.9 pct

Huadian Power International Corp Ltd <600027.SS><1071.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 30.9 percent y/y.

Huadian Power International Corp announces amount of power generated for HY<1071.HK><600027.SS>

Huadian Power International Corp Ltd <600027.SS>: Power generation and on-grid tariff for the first half of year 2016 . As at 30 June 2016, the total amount of power generated by group for first half of year 2016 was 86.55 million mwh . As affected by downward adjustments to on-grid tariff, average tariff of on-grid electricity sold by group for H1 was RMB385.26 per mwh . For HY, the total amount of on-grid electricity sold was 80.98 million mwh .

Huadian Power International to pay 2015 div on June 24

Huadian Power International <600027.SS>:Says it will pay 2015 div on June 24.

Huadian Power International says 2015 dividend payment as 0.3 yuan per share

Huadian Power International Corp Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to the company's shareholders for 2015.