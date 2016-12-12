Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd <600875.SS> :Says company's president Wen Shugang resigns due to change in job role.

Dongfang Electric Corp updates on trading resumption

Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd <600875.SS>: Received a notice from Dongfang Electric Corporation . DEC is contemplating material matters which may involve company's issuance of its a shares for acquisition of assets of DEC .co has made an application for resumption of trading of h shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. on dec. 12.

Dongfang Electric Corp posts HY net loss of RMB342 mln<1072.HK><600875.SS>

Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd <600875.SS>: Preliminary announcement of 2016 interim results <1072.HK> . HY total revenue from operations RMB18.219 billion versus RMB18.20 billion year ago . Net loss attributable to shareholders in the first half of 2016 amounted to RMB342 million, decrease of RMB510 million . Board does not recommend the payment of interim dividends for 2016 . In the second half of the year, the domestic economy is still facing pressure of downward trend . Market condition will become more challenging with fierce competition .

Dongfang Electric to pay 2015 dividend on July 22

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited <600875.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.06 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 21 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 22 and the dividend will be paid on July 22.

Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd <600875.SS>: Resignation of the chairman of the board <1072.HK> . Si zefu has tendered his resignation as the chairman of the board . Zhang xiaolun, a director of the company, shall assume the duties of chairman temporarily until a new chairman has been elected .

Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to the company's shareholders for 2015.