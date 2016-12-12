Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd (1072.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dongfang Electric's company president resigns due to change in job role
Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd <600875.SS> :Says company's president Wen Shugang resigns due to change in job role. Full Article
Dongfang Electric Corp updates on trading resumption
Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd <600875.SS>: Received a notice from Dongfang Electric Corporation . DEC is contemplating material matters which may involve company's issuance of its a shares for acquisition of assets of DEC .co has made an application for resumption of trading of h shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. on dec. 12. Full Article
Dongfang Electric Corp posts HY net loss of RMB342 mln<1072.HK><600875.SS>
Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd <600875.SS>: Preliminary announcement of 2016 interim results <1072.HK> . HY total revenue from operations RMB18.219 billion versus RMB18.20 billion year ago . Net loss attributable to shareholders in the first half of 2016 amounted to RMB342 million, decrease of RMB510 million . Board does not recommend the payment of interim dividends for 2016 . In the second half of the year, the domestic economy is still facing pressure of downward trend . Market condition will become more challenging with fierce competition . Full Article
Dongfang Electric expects to post 340 mln yuan net loss in 2016 H1
Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited <600875.SS>: Says it expects 2016 H1 net loss of 340 million yuan . Says 2015 H1 net income was 168 million yuan .Says sluggish market demand and increased debt provision are the main reasons for the forecast. Full Article
Dongfang Electric Corp issues profit warning<600875.SS>
Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd <600875.SS>: Announcement - profit warning <1072.HK> . The group is expected to record an HY loss of net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company . Expected to record a loss of approximately RMB340 million of net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company for HY 2016 . Estimated decrease in results for the reporting period is due to the decrease in demand for power generation equipment in market . Full Article
Dongfang Electric expects to swing to net loss in H1
Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd <600875.SS> :Says its expects to swing to net loss of about 340 million yuan ($51.29 million) in H1 versus net profit of 168 million yuan year ago. Full Article
Dongfang Electric to pay 2015 dividend on July 22
Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited <600875.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.06 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 21 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 22 and the dividend will be paid on July 22. Full Article
Dongfang Electric Corp says Si Zefu has tendered his resignation as chairman<600875.SS>
Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd <600875.SS>: Resignation of the chairman of the board <1072.HK> . Si zefu has tendered his resignation as the chairman of the board . Zhang xiaolun, a director of the company, shall assume the duties of chairman temporarily until a new chairman has been elected . Full Article
Dongfeng Electric's chairman resigns due to change in job role
Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd <600875.SS> :Says Chairman Si Zefu resigns due to change in job role. Full Article
Dongfang Electric says 2015 dividend payment as 0.06 yuan per share
Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to the company's shareholders for 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Dongfang Electric Corp updates on liquidation matters of a unit
* Unit has made provision for asset impairment of its long-term equity investments in hangzhou new energy amounting to RMB409.4 million