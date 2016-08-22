Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd <1076.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1076.HK> . HY net profit hk$ 837.3 million versus loss of hk$ 168.8 million . Says HY revenue hk$3.99 billion . Says no dividend was paid or proposed by the company during the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd <1076.HK>: Positive profit alert <1076.HK> . Board expects the group to record a substantial increase in profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result attributable to operating profits generated by the temporary casino on the island of Saipan .

Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd <1076.HK>: Temporary casino's unaudited vip table games rolling for may 2016 was US$2.53 bln .

Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd <1076.HK>: Voluntary announcement increase in shareholding by a director <1076.HK> . Xia yuki yu, executive director of the Company, acquired 15 million shares of the company for hk$2.3 million .

Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd <1076.HK>: Xia Yuki Yu acquired 15 million shares of the company for hk$2.3 million .

Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd <1076.HK>: Xia Yuki Yu, on 16 may ,acquired 20 million shares of the company for hk$3 million .

Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd <1076.HK>: Xia Yuki Yu on 13 may acquired 25 million shares of co for hk$3.8 million .

Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd <1076.HK>: Xia Yuki Yu acquired 20 million shares of the company for hk$3 million .

Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:The group is expected to record a significantly lower loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected improvement of the results mainly due to reduction in operating loss of the integrated resort business on the Island of Saipan.