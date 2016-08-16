Oct 23 (Reuters) - Eurocrane China Co Ltd <603966.SS>:Says it set up a wholly owned intelligent technology unit in Suzhou and registered capital of 50 million yuan .Says it set up a shanghai-based industry development JV with a registered capital of 150 million yuan and hold 15 percent stake in the JV .

Towngas China Co Ltd <1083.HK>: Press release - Towngas China -2016 interim results announcement <1083.HK> . HY profit from project companies on the mainland denominated in renminbi increased 11% to RMB678 million . Says HY turnover hk$ 3.44 billion versus hk$3.93 billion a year ago . HY profit after taxation attributable to shareholders of the company was hk$564 million . Does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . The group is optimistic and confident with regard to the future growth and demand of city-gas markets in China .