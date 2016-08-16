Edition:
Towngas China Co Ltd (1083.HK)

1083.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.18 (+3.00%)
Prev Close
HK$6.00
Open
HK$6.04
Day's High
HK$6.18
Day's Low
HK$6.02
Volume
2,287,499
Avg. Vol
2,969,381
52-wk High
HK$6.20
52-wk Low
HK$3.92

Towngas China says HY turnover HK$3.44 bln<1083.HK>
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Towngas China Co Ltd <1083.HK>: Press release - Towngas China -2016 interim results announcement <1083.HK> . HY profit from project companies on the mainland denominated in renminbi increased 11% to RMB678 million . Says HY turnover hk$ 3.44 billion versus hk$3.93 billion a year ago . HY profit after taxation attributable to shareholders of the company was hk$564 million . Does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . The group is optimistic and confident with regard to the future growth and demand of city-gas markets in China .  Full Article

