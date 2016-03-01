Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd:Evenflo recently issued a recall of approximately 56,000 of its car seats. The company identified a safety concern for its Transitions 3-in-1 Combination Booster Seat manufactured before January 29, 2016. - The Huffington Post.After reviewing consumer feedback, Evenflo identified that its Transitions car seat gave children access to the Central Front Adjuster (CFA) when used in the forward-facing harnessed booster mode, which could loosen the harness on the car seat."While seats with an internal harness are typically equipped with a CFA, the Transitions is the only Evenflo seat which allowed a child enough access to activate the CFA and simultaneously loosen the harness.Without a snug harness restraining the child, the potential for injury in a crash increases.".Evenflo stated that the recall, in coordination with the U.S National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , does not reflect the "structural integrity" of the Transitions car seat in a crash and that "no injuries have occurred in connection with this issue.".Customers with Transitions car seats impacted by the recall can receive a free remedy kit from Evenflo that will restrict a child's access to the CFA, the company stated.Evenflo says the seat can still be used safely, but only if it's used in these modes: high-back belt-positioning booster mode and no-back belt-positioning booster mode.