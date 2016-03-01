Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd (1086.HK)
4.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.09 (-2.10%)
HK$4.29
HK$4.24
HK$4.24
HK$4.10
2,126,500
2,680,660
HK$4.62
HK$3.11
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd - Evenflo Issues Recall For 56,000 Car Seats - The Huffington Post
Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd:Evenflo recently issued a recall of approximately 56,000 of its car seats. The company identified a safety concern for its Transitions 3-in-1 Combination Booster Seat manufactured before January 29, 2016. - The Huffington Post.After reviewing consumer feedback, Evenflo identified that its Transitions car seat gave children access to the Central Front Adjuster (CFA) when used in the forward-facing harnessed booster mode, which could loosen the harness on the car seat."While seats with an internal harness are typically equipped with a CFA, the Transitions is the only Evenflo seat which allowed a child enough access to activate the CFA and simultaneously loosen the harness.Without a snug harness restraining the child, the potential for injury in a crash increases.".Evenflo stated that the recall, in coordination with the U.S National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , does not reflect the "structural integrity" of the Transitions car seat in a crash and that "no injuries have occurred in connection with this issue.".Customers with Transitions car seats impacted by the recall can receive a free remedy kit from Evenflo that will restrict a child's access to the CFA, the company stated.Evenflo says the seat can still be used safely, but only if it's used in these modes: high-back belt-positioning booster mode and no-back belt-positioning booster mode. Full Article
BRIEF-Goodbaby International to lend US$100 million
* Entered facility agreement with a financial institution as lender in relation to a term loan facility of US$100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: