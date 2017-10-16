Edition:
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (1088.HK)

1088.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.16 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
HK$18.88
Open
HK$18.86
Day's High
HK$18.94
Day's Low
HK$18.54
Volume
11,875,644
Avg. Vol
23,434,211
52-wk High
HK$21.10
52-wk Low
HK$14.10

China Shenhua Energy Co says Sept gross power generation 21.87 bln KWH‍​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS>::Sept‍ commercial coal production 23.1 million tonnes ​.Sept gross power generation 21.87 billion KWH‍​, up 15.0 percent.Coal sales in September 35.2‍ million tonnes.  Full Article

Shenhua Energy's A shares to halt trade on June 5 pending announcement
Sunday, 4 Jun 2017 

June 4 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS><1088.HK>:Says its A-shares to halt trading on June 5 pending announcement.  Full Article

China Shenhua Energy says Jan 2017 sales volume of coal rose by 59.9 pct year-on-year
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS> : In January 2017, sales volume of coal of company increased by 59.9% year-on-year . Jan coal sales 33.1 million tonnes versus 20.7 million tonnes . In Jan 2017 commercial coal production 25.5 million tonnes, up 3.2 percent .Jan total power output dispatch decreased by 4.1% year-on-year, due to Chinese new year effect on demand for electricity in Jan this year.  Full Article

China Shenhua Energy to use 160 mln yuan to jointly set up power generating company
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 

China Shenhua Energy <601088.SS>: Says it plans to use 160 million yuan to jointly set up a power generating company with registered capital of 200 million yuan .Says it will hold 80 percent stake in the new company.  Full Article

China Shenhua Energy's H1 profit down, raises capex for 2016
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

China Shenhua Energy <601088.SS><1088.HK> : Says H1 net profit down 18.6 percent y/y .Says board approves to raise 2016 capex to 27.5 billion yuan ($4.12 billion) from 20 billion yuan.  Full Article

China Shenhua Energy Co says July commercial coal production 23.6 mln tonnes vs 24.3 mln tonnes<1088.HK><601088.SS>
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS>: Announcement on the major operational data of July 2016 <1088.HK> . Says July commercial coal production 23.6 million tonnes versus 24.3 million tonnes . July coal sales 31.4 million tonnes, down 9 percent .  Full Article

China Shenhua Energy's H1 preliminary net profit down 18.6 pct
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

China Shenhua Energy <601088.SS><1088.HK> :Says H1 preliminary net profit down 18.6 percent y/y at 9.8 billion yuan ($1.47 billion).  Full Article

China Shenhua Energy updates on operational data of June 2016<1088.HK><601088.SS>
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS>: Announcement on the major operational data of June 2016 <1088.HK> . June total commercial coal production 22.7 million tonnes versus 22.91 million tonnes . June coal sales 38.0 million tonnes versus 37.2 million tonnes . June shipping volume 6.1 million tonnes versus 6.7 million tonnes .  Full Article

China Shenhua Energy updates on establishment of Shenhua Guohua Ningdong Power Generation Co.<1088.HK><601088.SS>
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS>: Announcement - connected transaction - establishment of Shenhua Guohua Ningdong Power Generation Co., Ltd. . Total investment is expected to amount to RMB4.8 billion .Zheneng group and Shenhua Ningxia Coal entered into Shenhua Guohua Ningdong Power Generation Co JV agreement.  Full Article

China Shenhua Energy to pay 2015 dividend on July 4
Monday, 27 Jun 2016 

China Shenhua Energy <601088.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.32 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on July 1 for 2015 .Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 4 and the dividend will be paid on July 4.  Full Article

