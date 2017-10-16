China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (1088.HK)
18.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.16 (-0.85%)
HK$18.88
HK$18.86
HK$18.94
HK$18.54
11,875,644
23,434,211
HK$21.10
HK$14.10
China Shenhua Energy Co says Sept gross power generation 21.87 bln KWH
Oct 16 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS>::Sept commercial coal production 23.1 million tonnes .Sept gross power generation 21.87 billion KWH, up 15.0 percent.Coal sales in September 35.2 million tonnes. Full Article
Shenhua Energy's A shares to halt trade on June 5 pending announcement
June 4 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS><1088.HK>:Says its A-shares to halt trading on June 5 pending announcement. Full Article
China Shenhua Energy says Jan 2017 sales volume of coal rose by 59.9 pct year-on-year
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS> : In January 2017, sales volume of coal of company increased by 59.9% year-on-year . Jan coal sales 33.1 million tonnes versus 20.7 million tonnes . In Jan 2017 commercial coal production 25.5 million tonnes, up 3.2 percent .Jan total power output dispatch decreased by 4.1% year-on-year, due to Chinese new year effect on demand for electricity in Jan this year. Full Article
China Shenhua Energy to use 160 mln yuan to jointly set up power generating company
China Shenhua Energy <601088.SS>: Says it plans to use 160 million yuan to jointly set up a power generating company with registered capital of 200 million yuan .Says it will hold 80 percent stake in the new company. Full Article
China Shenhua Energy's H1 profit down, raises capex for 2016
China Shenhua Energy <601088.SS><1088.HK> : Says H1 net profit down 18.6 percent y/y .Says board approves to raise 2016 capex to 27.5 billion yuan ($4.12 billion) from 20 billion yuan. Full Article
China Shenhua Energy Co says July commercial coal production 23.6 mln tonnes vs 24.3 mln tonnes<1088.HK><601088.SS>
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS>: Announcement on the major operational data of July 2016 <1088.HK> . Says July commercial coal production 23.6 million tonnes versus 24.3 million tonnes . July coal sales 31.4 million tonnes, down 9 percent . Full Article
China Shenhua Energy's H1 preliminary net profit down 18.6 pct
China Shenhua Energy <601088.SS><1088.HK> :Says H1 preliminary net profit down 18.6 percent y/y at 9.8 billion yuan ($1.47 billion). Full Article
China Shenhua Energy updates on operational data of June 2016<1088.HK><601088.SS>
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS>: Announcement on the major operational data of June 2016 <1088.HK> . June total commercial coal production 22.7 million tonnes versus 22.91 million tonnes . June coal sales 38.0 million tonnes versus 37.2 million tonnes . June shipping volume 6.1 million tonnes versus 6.7 million tonnes . Full Article
China Shenhua Energy updates on establishment of Shenhua Guohua Ningdong Power Generation Co.<1088.HK><601088.SS>
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd <601088.SS>: Announcement - connected transaction - establishment of Shenhua Guohua Ningdong Power Generation Co., Ltd. . Total investment is expected to amount to RMB4.8 billion .Zheneng group and Shenhua Ningxia Coal entered into Shenhua Guohua Ningdong Power Generation Co JV agreement. Full Article
China Shenhua Energy to pay 2015 dividend on July 4
China Shenhua Energy <601088.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.32 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on July 1 for 2015 .Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 4 and the dividend will be paid on July 4. Full Article
BEIJING Thousands of small factories in China, making everything from steel to chemicals, are scrambling for access to the country's clogged rail network as Beijing curbs the use of diesel trucks in an effort to tackle air pollution.