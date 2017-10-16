Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Leyou Technologies to buy of 20% of share capital of certain affinity

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd <1089.HK>:Transaction​ for acquisition of 20% of share capital of Certain Affinity and entering of game development agreement for $10 million.Under game development agreement, co shall provide certain affinity with an interest-free loan facility of up to $15 million.

Leyou Technologies Holdings entered sale and purchase agreement<1089.HK>

Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd <1089.HK>: Very substantial disposal and connected transactions relating to disposal of the entire equity interest in the target company and provision of financial assistance to a connected person <1089.HK> . Company and the purchaser entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase the entire issued share capital of the target company . Deal for RMB215 million . Upon completion, the target company and its subsidiaries will cease to be subsidiaries of the company .

Leyou Technologies says unit entered MOU for possible acquisition of Global Parade Investment<1089.HK>

Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd <1089.HK>: Inside information - memorandum of understanding in respect of a possible acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Global Parade Investment Limited . Unit Dream Beyond Holdings and Xu Liang entered into memorandum of understanding .

Leyou Technologies says entered into exclusivity agreement with a potential seller<1089.HK>

Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd <1089.HK>: Says the company entered into an exclusivity agreement with a potential seller . Says company has agreed to pay to the potential seller the sum of US$1.5 million . Co has been granted an exclusivity period from 30 may 2016 till midnight on 30 September 2016 in relation to the acquisition .