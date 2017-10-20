Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Da Ming International Holdings Ltd <1090.HK>:Qtrly sales volume 433,050 tonnes versus 452,237‍​ tonnes.Group recorded ‍9-mnth net profit of about RMB105.4 million, down 38.7 pct ​.9-month turnover RMB 20,178.8 million , up 42.3 pct ‍​.Qtrly carbon steel sales volume 424,279 tonnes, up 24.6 percent.

DaMing International Holdings Ltd <1090.HK> : Positive profit alert . Expected to record a very substantial increase in net profit for year ended 31 december 2016 . Expected improvement due to increase in sales volume and processing volume of stainless steel and carbon steel processing services for year ended Dec 31 2016 Source (http://bit.ly/2lAudJj) Further company coverage: [1090.HK] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Da Ming International Holdings Ltd <1090.HK>: Re-designation Of Director And Appointment Of Vice President .Jiang changhong has been re-designated from a non- executive director to an executive director and appointed as vice president.

DaMing International Holdings Ltd <1090.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the period from 1 April 2016 to 30 June 2016 <1090.HK> . International-total sales volume,processing volume of carbon steel processing services from quarter were 263,537 tonnes,239,264 tonnes respectively . Da ming international-for three months ended June 30, 2016, stainless steel sales volume of 383,771 tonnes up 10.9 percent . Da ming international-for three months ended June 30, 2016, stainless steel processing volume of 564,314 tonnes up 4.8 percent .

DaMing International Holdings Ltd <1090.HK>: Positive profit alert <1090.HK> . Group is expected to record an unaudited net profit for the six months ending 30 June 2016 . Result due to an increase in sales volume and processing volume of stainless steel and carbon steel processing services .

Da Ming International Holdings Ltd:Expected to record a loss for the year ending 31 December 2015.Expected loss mainly due to influence of the unfavourable macro-economic environment in the People's Republic Of China.