CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ‍to issue 189 mln placing shares at HK$12.44 per share​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Cspc Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1093.HK>-:‍shall issue 189 million placing shares at placing price of hk$12.44 per share​.application will be made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 13 oct 2017​.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group's unit buys 1.31 PCT stake in CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical

Oct 11 (Reuters) - CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1093.HK>:Unit announces ‍acquisition of 1.31 percent stake in CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical Co for RMB 9.4 million.Unit signs agreement with vendor Zhongchengxin​.

CSPC Pharmaceutical appoints vice-chairman and rotating CEO

May 25 (Reuters) - CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited <1093.HK>:Pan Waidong has been appointed as vice-chairman and rotating chief executive officer of company.

CSPC Pharmaceutical says unit entered agreement with Casper Pharma

Cspc Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1093.HK> : Unit entered into an agreement with Casper Pharma in relation to the product licensing of complex generic oncology drug .Pursuant to agreement, CSPC Zhongqi agrees to grant right to casper to perform the necessary clinical studies.

CSPC Pharmaceutical says HY revenue of hk$6.15 bln vs hk$5.73 bln<1093.HK>

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1093.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <1093.HK> . HY profit attributable to shareholders hk$1.03 billion versus hk$822 million . HY revenue of hk$6.15 billion versus hk$5.73 billion . Directors do not declare the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Directors do not declare the payment of an interim dividend .

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group announces entery into lease agreements<1093.HK>

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1093.HK>: Continuing connected transactions - lease agreements <1093.HK> . Says CSPC Zhongnuo (as tenant) and CHL (as landlord) entered into two new lease agreements . Lease agreements in respect of premises 1, 2 and 3 for a term of three years commenced on 25 June 2016 . Says the board confirms rental payable, being RMB18.4 million per annum in aggregate .

CSPC Pharmaceutical says unit CSPC Shengxue Glucose Co enters into Steam Supply Agreement<1093.HK>

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1093.HK>: 1) completion of the acquisition of 93.18% equity interest in CSPC shengxue glucose co., ltd. and (2) continuing connected transactions <1093.HK> . Says unit entered into the steam supply agreement with Hebei hongyuan . Agreement in relation to the purchase of steam by shengxue from Hebei hongyuan commencing from 13 June 2016 to 12 June 2019 .

CSPC Pharmaceutical reports qtrly net profit of HK$505.6 mln vs HK$400.3 mln<1093.HK>

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <1093.HK>: Unaudited results for the three months ended 31 March 2016 . Qtrly revenue HK$2.99 billion versus HK$2.78 billion . Qtrly net profit HK$505.6 million versus HK$400.3 million a year ago . Board of directors does not declare payment of an interim dividend for three months ended 31 March 2016 .