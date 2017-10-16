Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Road King Infrastructure says 9-mnth ‍property sales of group about RMB21.24 bln

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Road King Infrastructure Ltd <1098.HK>::9-Mnth ‍property sales of group about RMB21,238 million​.

Road King Infrastructure proposes issue of senior guaranteed perpetual capital securities<1098.HK>

Road King Infrastructure Ltd <1098.HK> : Proposed issue of usd denominated senior guaranteed perpetual capital securities .Road king intends to use net proceeds of securities issue for general corporate purposes.

Road King Infrastructure HY net profit hk$218.3mln<1098.HK>

Road King Infrastructure Ltd <1098.HK>: HY property sales (including joint venture projects) RMB10.52 billion versus RMB5.63 billion . Interim dividend per share hk$0.13 . HY operating profit after taxation (excluding exchange losses) hk$343 million versus hk$274 million . Group is optimistic about the prospect of the property market . "Toll Road business has provided and will continue to provide steady cash flows" . HY net profit hk$218.3mln versus hk$228.1 million .

Road King Infrastructure says proposed issuance of US$450 mln senior notes<1098.HK>

Road King Infrastructure Ltd <1098.HK>: Proposed issuance of US$450 mln 5% guaranteed senior notes due 2019 <1098.HK> . Says new notes are expected to be issued on or about 9 August 2016 . Issuer, Road King and guarantors entered into subscription agreement in relation to issue of new notes . Says estimated net proceeds of the new notes issue will be approximately US$443.3 million . Net proceeds are proposed to be used to refinance the group's existing indebtedness. .

Road King Infrastructure announces operating statistics for six months ended June 30, 2016<1098.HK>

Road King Infrastructure Ltd <1098.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1098.HK> . Operating results of the group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 was RMB11.63 billion . The property sales for the first six months of 2016 comprised contracted sales of RMB9.06 billion .

Road King Infrastructure says units entered into asset acquisition agreement<1098.HK>

Road King Infrastructure Ltd <1098.HK>: Discloseable transaction - acquisition of property . Deal for consideration of RMB255.8 million . Unit Suzhou Junhong, Suzhou Nanhai Mingzhu And Yancheng Runyu entered into asset acquisition agreement .Suzhou Junhong agreed to acquire, Suzhou Nanhai Mingzhu And Yancheng Runyu agreed to sell property located in Suzhou.