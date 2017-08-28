Edition:
SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD (1099.HK)

1099.HK on Hong Kong Stock

35.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.35 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
HK$34.75
Open
HK$34.55
Day's High
HK$35.40
Day's Low
HK$34.35
Volume
6,862,812
Avg. Vol
5,295,134
52-wk High
HK$38.30
52-wk Low
HK$31.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd posts HY profit attributable rmb2.76 billion
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sinopharm Group Co Ltd <1099.HK>:HY profit attributable to owners of parent RMB2.76 billion versus RMB2.53 billion.HY revenue RMB 137.77 billion versus RMB 126.80 billion.  Full Article

Sinopharm posts half-year net profit of RMB 2.53 billion<1099.HK>
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd <1099.HK>: Announcement on 2016 interim results <1099.HK> . Says no interim dividend was proposed for the six-month period ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to owners of the parent RMB 2.53 billion versus RMB 1.91 billion . Says HY revenue RMB 125.89 billion versus RMB 111.06 billion . The group has sufficient financial resources for ongoing operation in the foreseeable future" .  Full Article

Sinopharm updates on proposed adoption of restricted share incentive scheme<1099.HK>
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd <1099.HK>: Announcement proposed adoption of restricted share incentive scheme <1099.HK> . Proposes to adopt the scheme to closely align the interests and benefits of and risks sharing among the shareholders, the company and the employees .  Full Article

Sinopharm updates on participation in pilot works of developing mixed-ownership economy<1099.HK>
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd <1099.HK>: Informed that CNPGC has obtained the "approval on implementation of share incentive scheme of Sinopharm Group Co Ltd" . Approval from the state-owned assets supervision and administration commission of the state council .  Full Article

Sinopharm Group proposes to dispose assets to Sinopharm (CNCM ltd)<1099.HK>
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd <1099.HK>: Discloseable transactions proposed disposal of equity interests in certain subsidiaries held by the company to Sinopharm (CNCM Ltd) and connected transaction deemed disposal of equity interests in Sinopharm (CNCM Ltd) . Company, Sinopharm (CNCM Ltd), and the other minority shareholders entered into assets transfer agreements . Says aggregate consideration of approximately RMB5.37 billion . Company proposed to dispose the target assets to Sinopharm (CNCM ltd) . Deal will be satisfied by issuance of about 214.1 million consideration shares at RMB25.10 per consideration share by Sinopharm (CNCM Ltd) to co . On 20 July,sinopharm (CNCM Ltd) resolved that upon completion of transactions, shall issue 45.0199 million shares by way of non-public offer . Issuance of shares by way of non-public offer to raise proceeds of RMB1.13 billion in aggregate .  Full Article

Sinopharm - Sinopharm Group and unit entered into restructuring framework agreement<1099.HK>
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd <1099.HK>: Sinopharm Group and China national medicines corporation ltd. a subsidiary of company entered into restructuring framework agreement . Pursuant to agreement, co proposes to acquire equity interest in Sinopharm Holding Beijing co,sinopharm medicine holding Beijing huahong and others .  Full Article

