Sinopharm Group Co Ltd posts HY profit attributable rmb2.76 billion

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sinopharm Group Co Ltd <1099.HK>:HY profit attributable to owners of parent RMB2.76 billion versus RMB2.53 billion.HY revenue RMB 137.77 billion versus RMB 126.80 billion.

Sinopharm posts half-year net profit of RMB 2.53 billion<1099.HK>

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd <1099.HK>: Announcement on 2016 interim results <1099.HK> . Says no interim dividend was proposed for the six-month period ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to owners of the parent RMB 2.53 billion versus RMB 1.91 billion . Says HY revenue RMB 125.89 billion versus RMB 111.06 billion . The group has sufficient financial resources for ongoing operation in the foreseeable future" .

Sinopharm updates on proposed adoption of restricted share incentive scheme<1099.HK>

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd <1099.HK>: Announcement proposed adoption of restricted share incentive scheme <1099.HK> . Proposes to adopt the scheme to closely align the interests and benefits of and risks sharing among the shareholders, the company and the employees .

Sinopharm updates on participation in pilot works of developing mixed-ownership economy<1099.HK>

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd <1099.HK>: Informed that CNPGC has obtained the "approval on implementation of share incentive scheme of Sinopharm Group Co Ltd" . Approval from the state-owned assets supervision and administration commission of the state council .

Sinopharm Group proposes to dispose assets to Sinopharm (CNCM ltd)<1099.HK>

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd <1099.HK>: Discloseable transactions proposed disposal of equity interests in certain subsidiaries held by the company to Sinopharm (CNCM Ltd) and connected transaction deemed disposal of equity interests in Sinopharm (CNCM Ltd) . Company, Sinopharm (CNCM Ltd), and the other minority shareholders entered into assets transfer agreements . Says aggregate consideration of approximately RMB5.37 billion . Company proposed to dispose the target assets to Sinopharm (CNCM ltd) . Deal will be satisfied by issuance of about 214.1 million consideration shares at RMB25.10 per consideration share by Sinopharm (CNCM Ltd) to co . On 20 July,sinopharm (CNCM Ltd) resolved that upon completion of transactions, shall issue 45.0199 million shares by way of non-public offer . Issuance of shares by way of non-public offer to raise proceeds of RMB1.13 billion in aggregate .

Sinopharm - Sinopharm Group and unit entered into restructuring framework agreement<1099.HK>

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd <1099.HK>: Sinopharm Group and China national medicines corporation ltd. a subsidiary of company entered into restructuring framework agreement . Pursuant to agreement, co proposes to acquire equity interest in Sinopharm Holding Beijing co,sinopharm medicine holding Beijing huahong and others .