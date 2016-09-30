Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology updates pledge of shares by Shenzhen Dasheng

Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology Co Ltd <1103.HK> :To satisfy shenzhen dasheng's own financing needs, shenzhen dasheng has pledged 1.37 billion domestic shares of company.

Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology enters capital injection agreement<1103.HK>

Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology Co Ltd <1103.HK>: Dasheng agr fin-discloseable transaction - increase of registered capital and deemed acquisition of equity interests of nantong road and bridge engineering co., ltd. <1103.HK> . Company, entered into the capital injection agreement with Nantong and the minority shareholders . Company will inject a total of RMB300MLN . Says injection agreement will be financed by internal resources of the group and/or external borrowing .

Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology's unit enters cooperation agreement in Sichuan Meishan<1103.HK>

Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology Co Ltd <1103.HK>: On 30 June 2016, D.S Financial Holding, unit of the company, entered into the cooperation agreement . Registered capital of the jv company proposed to be formed shall be RMB10 million . Cooperation agreement with Shanghai Runtong And Meishan Market . Deal for the formation and business operation of the jv company. .

Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology's unit to establish JV data co with parties<1103.HK>

Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology Co Ltd <1103.HK>: Voluntary announcement in relation to cooperation agreement in Jiangxi Xinyu . D.S Financial Holding entered into the cooperation agreement with Shanghai Runtong and Xinyu Market . Registered capital of the JV data company proposed to be formed shall be RMB10 million . Jv co will be principally engaged in development, sale of computer software, it consultation and financial service .

Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture posts FY net profit of RMB247.4 million<1103.HK>

Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology Co Ltd <1103.HK>: FY profit attributable to owners of co increased 47% to approximately RMB247.4 million . Says FY turnover RMB8.22 billion versus RMB5.29 billion . Says recommended the payment of a final dividend of RMB0.015 per share .

Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology says group is in negotiations for disposal of interest in JV<1103.HK>

Shanghai Dasheng Agriculture Finance Technology Co Ltd <1103.HK>: Dasheng agr fin-proposed disposal of the equity interest in the jv company and change in use of proceeds from subscription and placing <1103.HK> . The group is in the progress of negotiation for disposing of its shareholding in the JV co .