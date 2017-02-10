Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sino Haijing and BD corporation entered into agreement

Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd <1106.HK> : Company and BD corporation entered into sale and purchase agreement . Co agreed to acquire from vendor sale shares, representing 9.6% of issued share capital of Lorenzo as at date hereof . Company has agreed to acquire from vendor sale shares .Deal for consideration of S$1.3mln.

Sino Haijing enters agreement in relation to an acquisition

Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd <1106.HK> : purchaser will acquire 100% of issued share capital of target company . company, purchaser and vendor entered into agreement in relation to acquisition, .deal for consideration of hk$900 million.

Sino Haijing to acquire 95 pct stake in Incola Travel

Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd <1106.HK> : discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of 95% Shareholding Interests In The Target Company . purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and vendor, an independent third party, entered into sale and purchase agreement . total consideration will be paid by purchaser in cash within five (5) business days upon completion . Ronnie Poon Keng Tat to sell to golden comfort investment, sale shares which is 95% of issued share capital of target co Incola Travel .Deal for hk$4.4 million.

Sino Haijing entered into a letter of intent

Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd <1106.HK> : Company entered into a letter of intent with Guilin Guangwei Wenhua Tourism And Culture Industry Co., Ltd. .Co and Guilin Guangwei intend to cooperate and invest in new tourism project in Lijiang River Landscape Theatre.

Sino Haijing entered into letter of intent with Impression Culture International

Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd <1106.HK> : Company entered into a letter of intent with Impression Culture International Holdings Limited .Company and Impression International intend to cooperate and invest in a large performance project in Halong City, Vietnam.

Sino Haijing updates on acquisition of target company<1106.HK>

Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd <1106.HK>: Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the target company - issue of consideration shares under general mandate <1106.HK> . Says purchaser entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the vendor, majestic wealth international . Pursuant to agreement the vendor has conditionally agreed to sell the entire issued share capital of target co at consideration of hk$83.6 million .

Sino Haijing Holdings issues FY profit warning

Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd:Loss of the group for the year ended 31 December 2015 is expected to increase substantially.Increase in expected loss mainly attributable to net fair value loss on financial assets under securities trading segment of HK$56 million.Increase in expected loss also attributable to accrual of finance costs arising from interest bearing notes payable for HK$16 million.

Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd updates on acquisition of 85% shareholding in Master Race

Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd:Acquisition of 85% shareholding in master race limited.Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) entered into the sale and purchase agreement.Deal for consideration of hk$135 million.Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the sale shares.Says consideration shall be satisfied by the purchaser to the vendor in full by cash upon completion.