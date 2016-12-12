Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Modern Land China says unit as vendor entered into the interest purchase agreement

Modern Land China Co Ltd <1107.HK>: Unit as vendor and AGWMLG as purchaser entered into the interest purchase agreement .Pursuant to agreement, unit agreed to sell 76% ownership interest in mgcw for the consideration of us$18.8 million.

Modern Land China says unit enters into purchase agreement

Modern Land China Co Ltd <1107.HK> : Modern Land Seattle (unit of company) (as purchaser), CW Development (as vendor), MGL Bellevue and MGCW entered into purchase agreement . Pursuant to agreement Modern Land Seattle agreed to acquire from CW Development 25% ownership interest in MGCW .Deal for US$5.8 million.

Modern Land China reports sept contracted sales of about RMB1.91 bln

Modern Land China Co Ltd <1107.HK> : In september 2016, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1.91 billion .For nine months ended 30 september 2016, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB12.41 billion.

Modern Land China says August contracted sales of group amounted to about RMB1.47 bln<1107.HK>

Modern Land China Co Ltd <1107.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the eight months ended 31 August 2016 <1107.HK> . For the eight months ended 31 August 2016, contracted sales of the group amounted to approximately RMB10.503 billion .In August 2016, contracted sales of the group amounted to approximately RMB1.47 billion.

Modern Land China issues positive profit alert<1107.HK>

Modern Land China Co Ltd <1107.HK>: Positive profit alert <1107.HK> . Expected result due to the business expansion of the group . Expects that for 30 June 2016 group will record an increase of around 60% in its profit .

Modern Land China says in July, group's contracted sales amounted to RMB1.58 bln<1107.HK>

Modern Land China Co Ltd <1107.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 <1107.HK> . In July 2016, contracted sales of the group amounted to approximately RMB1.58 billion .

Modern Land China says in June, group's contracted sales amounted to RMB2.04 bln<1107.HK>

Modern Land China Co Ltd <1107.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1107.HK> . In June 2016, contracted sales of the group amounted to approximately RMB2.04 billion .

Modern LandChina Co announces acquisition of 5 pct equity interest in Wuhan Modern Green<1107.HK>

Modern Land China Co Ltd <1107.HK>: Discloseable transaction acquisition of 5% equity interest in Wuhan Modern Green <1107.HK> . Deal for RMB10 million . Says unit Modern Green Development and Pingan Dahua entered into the equity transfer agreement .

Modern Land China updates on notice from Super Land<1107.HK>

Modern Land China Co Ltd <1107.HK>: Received notice from super land that on 22 June 2016, it acquired an aggregate of 56.4 million shares .

Modern Land China says unit agrees to acquire 100% equity interest in Nanjing Xinlei<1107.HK>

Modern Land China Co Ltd <1107.HK>: Major transaction in relation to acquisition of 100% equity interest in a prc company holding a land parcel in Nanjing <1107.HK> . Yuedong benpao agreed to acquire 100% equity interest in Nanjing xinlei at the consideration of RMB340 million . Yuedong benpao, a unit (as purchaser) and Nanjing xinhe (as vendor) entered into the equity transfer agreement . Yuedong benpao, Nanjing xinhe, Nanjing steel, Wuhan sanjing and Nanjing xinlei entered into the debt settlement agreement . Yuedong benpao agreed to settle on behalf of Nanjing xinlei the debt in the aggregate amount of RMB680.5 million .