Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd gets approval on assets restructuring and funds raising

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Luoyang Glass Co Ltd <600876.SS>:Gets approval on issues relating to assets restructuring and supporting funds raising from SASAC of State Council​.

Luoyang Glass receives administrative order

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd <600876.SS>:Says it received an administrative order from Henan Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission on Oct. 31, regarding information disclosure.

Luoyang Glass Co says Ma Yan appointed CFO<1108.HK><600876.SS>

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd <600876.SS>: Says Sun Lei tendered her resignation as the deputy general manager and chief financial officer . Ma Yan has been appointed as the deputy general manager and the chief financial officer of the company .

Luoyang Glass unit offers new electronic glass

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd:Says its wholly-owned unit has rolled out new electronic glass with a thickness of 0.15mm, being the only company that can produce the ultra-thin electronic glass.

Luoyang Glass announces no dividend payment for 2015

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd:To pay no dividend to shareholders for 2015.

Luoyang Glass completes asset swap and fund raising

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd:Says completes asset swap and fund raising, which was initially announced on June 11, 2015.

Luoyang Glass issues 2015 net profit outlook

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd:Says net profit outlook for 2015 to increase above 770 pct.Says the net profit of 2014 was 16,004,696.49 yuan.Says that completion of assets reorganization is the main reason for the forecast.

Luoyang Glass issues 15 mln shares and announces shareholding structure changes

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd:Issues 15 million shares of its common stock and raised 90 million yuan in total.Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Ltd. (HKSCC)'s stake in the co was lowered to 0.09 pct from 49.70 pct.

Luoyang Glass completes asset swap and fund raising

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd:Completes asset swap and fund raising, which is initially announced on Jan. 1.