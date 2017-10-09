Edition:
Luoyang Glass Co Ltd (1108.HK)

1108.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
HK$4.57
Open
HK$4.57
Day's High
HK$4.57
Day's Low
HK$4.49
Volume
782,000
Avg. Vol
1,618,863
52-wk High
HK$6.45
52-wk Low
HK$4.04

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd gets approval on assets restructuring and funds raising
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Luoyang Glass Co Ltd <600876.SS>:Gets approval on issues relating to assets restructuring and supporting funds raising from SASAC of State Council​.  Full Article

Luoyang Glass receives administrative order
Wednesday, 2 Nov 2016 

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd <600876.SS>:Says it received an administrative order from Henan Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission on Oct. 31, regarding information disclosure.  Full Article

Luoyang Glass Co says Ma Yan appointed CFO<1108.HK><600876.SS>
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd <600876.SS>: Says Sun Lei tendered her resignation as the deputy general manager and chief financial officer . Ma Yan has been appointed as the deputy general manager and the chief financial officer of the company .  Full Article

Luoyang Glass unit offers new electronic glass
Saturday, 30 Apr 2016 

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd:Says its wholly-owned unit has rolled out new electronic glass with a thickness of 0.15mm, being the only company that can produce the ultra-thin electronic glass.  Full Article

Luoyang Glass announces no dividend payment for 2015
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd:To pay no dividend to shareholders for 2015.  Full Article

Luoyang Glass completes asset swap and fund raising
Thursday, 4 Feb 2016 

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd:Says completes asset swap and fund raising, which was initially announced on June 11, 2015.  Full Article

Luoyang Glass issues 2015 net profit outlook
Saturday, 30 Jan 2016 

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd:Says net profit outlook for 2015 to increase above 770 pct.Says the net profit of 2014 was 16,004,696.49 yuan.Says that completion of assets reorganization is the main reason for the forecast.  Full Article

Luoyang Glass issues 15 mln shares and announces shareholding structure changes
Thursday, 31 Dec 2015 

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd:Issues 15 million shares of its common stock and raised 90 million yuan in total.Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Ltd. (HKSCC)'s stake in the co was lowered to 0.09 pct from 49.70 pct.  Full Article

Luoyang Glass completes asset swap and fund raising
Wednesday, 23 Dec 2015 

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd:Completes asset swap and fund raising, which is initially announced on Jan. 1.  Full Article

Luoyang Glass Co Ltd News

