Chong Hing Bank Ltd <1111.HK>: 2016 interim results <1111.HK> . Says an interim cash dividend of hk$0.15 per share is declared for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to equity owners amounted to hk$592 million a decrease of 18% over that for the same period last year . China's economic growth continues to slow" . Says HY net interest income hk$ 982.7 million versus hk$845.5 million . Total capital ratio declined from 17.73% in December 2015 to 17.12% in June 2016 . Trading volume is expected to remain subdued in the second half unless there are favourable events to stimulate the market" . Global financial market is expected to remain volatile in the coming months" . Says "business environment is expected to be challenging and competitive" .