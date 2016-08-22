Edition:
India

Chong Hing Bank Ltd (1111.HK)

1111.HK on Hong Kong Stock

15.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$15.92
Open
HK$15.92
Day's High
HK$15.92
Day's Low
HK$15.92
Volume
30,000
Avg. Vol
104,720
52-wk High
HK$17.44
52-wk Low
HK$14.38

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chong Hing Bank says HY profit attributable to equity owners HK$592 million, down 18 pct<1111.HK>
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Chong Hing Bank Ltd <1111.HK>: 2016 interim results <1111.HK> . Says an interim cash dividend of hk$0.15 per share is declared for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to equity owners amounted to hk$592 million a decrease of 18% over that for the same period last year . China's economic growth continues to slow" . Says HY net interest income hk$ 982.7 million versus hk$845.5 million . Total capital ratio declined from 17.73% in December 2015 to 17.12% in June 2016 . Trading volume is expected to remain subdued in the second half unless there are favourable events to stimulate the market" . Global financial market is expected to remain volatile in the coming months" . Says "business environment is expected to be challenging and competitive" .  Full Article

Chong Hing Bank says Lau Wai Man has been appointed deputy managing director<1111.HK>
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Chong Hing Bank Ltd <1111.HK>: ...more re-designation of directors' roles <1111.HK> . Says Zong Jianxin has additionally acted as alternate chief executive . Lau Wai Man, an executive director of the bank, has been appointed deputy managing director . Leung Ko May Yee margaret has additionally assumed the role of chief executive of the bank .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Chong Hing Bank Ltd News

BRIEF-Chong Hing Bank announces disposal of property

* Discloseable transaction in relation to disposal of property

» More 1111.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials