Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Biostime International says HY net profit RMB356.9 million<1112.HK>

Biostime International Holdings Ltd <1112.HK>: Biostime-interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1112.hk> . Says HY net profit RMB356.9 million VS RMB 205.0 million . Says HY revenue RMB 3.01 bln, up 53.3 pct . Says no interim dividend was proposed during by the board for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

Biostime International entered into purchase agreement with Goldman Sachs<1112.HK>

Biostime International Holdings Ltd <1112.HK>: Issuance of US$400,000,000 7.25% senior notes due 2021 <1112.HK> . Gross proceeds of the senior notes issue will be US$400 million . Co entered into purchase agreement with Goldman Sachs .

Biostime International reports total revenue of RMB 1.47 bln for 3 months ended 31 March<1112.HK>

Biostime International Holdings Ltd <1112.HK>: Unaudited operational statistics for the three months ended 31 March 2016 <1112.HK> . Total revenue RMB 1.47 billion for three months ended 31 March .

Biostime International Holdings updates on

Biostime International Holdings Ltd:Change of chief Finance officer.Wang yidong has been appointed as the chief Finance officer.Board announces CAO wenhui has resigned as the chief Finance officer of the group with effect from 3 may 2016.