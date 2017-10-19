Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd <1113.HK>: Ck property-interim results for 2016 <1113.HK> . Interim dividend per share hk$0.38 . HY revenue hk$27.56 billion versus hk$19.05 billion . HY net profit hk$ 8.606 billion versus hk$ 6.89 billion a year ago . Says in second half of the year, hong kong's economic performance is likely to be affected by increased global uncertainties . Property prices in Hong Kong and the mainland are expected to continue to be affected by high construction costs and development and marketing expenses . Says group is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of its businesses .