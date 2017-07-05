Edition:
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (1114.HK)

1114.HK on Hong Kong Stock

21.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
HK$21.55
Open
HK$21.55
Day's High
HK$22.00
Day's Low
HK$21.35
Volume
15,784,239
Avg. Vol
19,021,808
52-wk High
HK$23.85
52-wk Low
HK$9.04

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brilliance China Automotive disposes 49% stake in Shenyang Brilliance Jinbei Automobile
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 

July 5 (Reuters) - Brilliance China Automotive <1114.HK>:Disposal Of 49% equity interest in Shenyang Brilliance Jinbei Automobile Co., Ltd. .Following completion, co & Renault will complete increase of registered capital of target co in an amount of RMB1.5 billion.  Full Article

Brilliance China Automotive says agreement was entered into between Xing Yuan Dong and Jinbei
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd <1114.HK> : cross guarantee agreement was entered into between Xing Yuan Dong and JinBei . Xing Yuan Dong and Jinbei group will provide cross guarantees to each other's banking facilities .Xing Yuan Dong and Jinbei group will provide cross guarantees to each other's banking facilities in maximum amount of rmb600 million.  Full Article

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Brilliance China Automotive posts HY profit attributable of RMB 2.31 bln

* Interim ‍ profit attributable to equity holders RMB 2.31 billion versus RMB 1.8 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

