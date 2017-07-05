July 5 (Reuters) - Brilliance China Automotive <1114.HK>:Disposal Of 49% equity interest in Shenyang Brilliance Jinbei Automobile Co., Ltd. .Following completion, co & Renault will complete increase of registered capital of target co in an amount of RMB1.5 billion.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd <1114.HK> : cross guarantee agreement was entered into between Xing Yuan Dong and JinBei . Xing Yuan Dong and Jinbei group will provide cross guarantees to each other's banking facilities .Xing Yuan Dong and Jinbei group will provide cross guarantees to each other's banking facilities in maximum amount of rmb600 million.