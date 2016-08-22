Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Modern Dairy Says Sun Yugang has tendered his resignation as CFO<1117.HK>

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd <1117.HK>: Ch modern d-resignation of chief financial officer and re-designation of director <1117.HK> . Says Sun Yugang has tendered his resignation as the chief financial officer of the company . Sun will be re-designated from an executive director to a non-executive director of the company with effect from 1 October 2016 .

China Modern Dairy expects to record loss for HY<1117.HK>

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd <1117.HK>: Expected that the group will record a loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to non-cash loss on changes in the fair value less costs to sell of dairy cows of the group .

China Modern Dairy says enters into sale and purchase agreement with the sellers<1117.HK>

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd <1117.HK>: Says entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the sellers . Deal for for issue of consideration shares at the issue price of hk$1.46 per consideration share .

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd issues H2 2015 profit warning

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd:Expected result due to selling price of raw milk in China decreased in the second half of 2015.Profit attributable to the owners of the company for the financial year ending 31 December 2015 is expected to record a decrease.