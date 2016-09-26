Qingling Motors Group Co Ltd <1122.HK> : Qingling Motors-...More 1. Resignation Of Chairman And Executive Director, Member Of Remuneration Committee, Member And Chairman Of Nomination Committee; 2. Appointment Of Acting Chairman, Member Of Remuneration Committee, Member And Chairman Of Nomination Committee; Inside Information; 3. Entering Into Of Cooperation Agreement Between Controlling Shareholder And Substantial Shareholder <1122.HK> . He Yong has left company due to change of work allocation, and has resigned as chairman and an executive director . Li Juxing, a current executive director of company, has been appointed as acting chairman of company . Board has been notified by Qingling group that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Isuzu motors limited .Total investment is expected to be approximately 120 million US dollars.