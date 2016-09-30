Edition:
India

Wynn Macau Ltd (1128.HK)

1128.HK on Hong Kong Stock

20.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
HK$20.40
Open
HK$20.50
Day's High
HK$20.50
Day's Low
HK$20.05
Volume
10,562,630
Avg. Vol
9,292,041
52-wk High
HK$21.75
52-wk Low
HK$11.02

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wynn Macau appoints Ian Michael Coughlan as president
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Wynn Macau Ltd <1128.HK> : Gamal Abdelaziz has resigned from his positions as president and executive director of company .Ian Michael Coughlan has been appointed as president of Wynn Macau.  Full Article

Wynn Macau says no interim dividend declared for six months ended 30 June<1128.HK>
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Wynn Macau Ltd <1128.HK>: No interim dividend be declared or paid in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 .  Full Article

Wynn Macau announces purchase of Tulips sculpture and Amphora III<1128.HK>
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Wynn Macau Ltd <1128.HK>: Connected transaction - purchase of "tulips" sculpture and "Amphora III" <1128.HK> . Deal for approximately hk$262.7 million . Says unit Wynn Resorts entered into the purchase agreement with Wynn Design And Development, Llc .Deal to purchase the tulips sculpture.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Wynn Macau Ltd News

BRIEF-Wynn Macau announce issue of senior notes

* Entered into purchase agreement with Deutsche Bank Ag, Singapore branch, as representative of initial purchasers, and initial purchasers

» More 1128.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials