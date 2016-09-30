Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wynn Macau appoints Ian Michael Coughlan as president

Wynn Macau Ltd <1128.HK> : Gamal Abdelaziz has resigned from his positions as president and executive director of company .Ian Michael Coughlan has been appointed as president of Wynn Macau.

Wynn Macau says no interim dividend declared for six months ended 30 June<1128.HK>

Wynn Macau Ltd <1128.HK>: No interim dividend be declared or paid in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

Wynn Macau announces purchase of Tulips sculpture and Amphora III<1128.HK>

Wynn Macau Ltd <1128.HK>: Connected transaction - purchase of "tulips" sculpture and "Amphora III" <1128.HK> . Deal for approximately hk$262.7 million . Says unit Wynn Resorts entered into the purchase agreement with Wynn Design And Development, Llc .Deal to purchase the tulips sculpture.