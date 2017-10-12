China Water Industry Group Ltd (1129.HK)
1129.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+3.23%)
HK$0.05 (+3.23%)
Prev Close
HK$1.55
HK$1.55
Open
HK$1.60
HK$1.60
Day's High
HK$1.62
HK$1.62
Day's Low
HK$1.56
HK$1.56
Volume
3,395,200
3,395,200
Avg. Vol
2,161,524
2,161,524
52-wk High
HK$1.88
HK$1.88
52-wk Low
HK$1.20
HK$1.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Water Industry Group's unit to invest & operate sewage treatment plant in Jinxiang county
Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Water Industry Group Ltd <1129.HK>:Unit to invest & operate sewage treatment plant in Jinxiang County with total investment cost of about RMB77.7 million. Full Article
China Water Industry issues profit warning<1129.HK>
China Water Industry Group Ltd <1129.HK>: Water industry-profit warning <1129.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016 the group is expected to record a net loss in the range of hk$0.50 million to hk$3.00 million . Expected result mainly due to the continue unfavourable stock market condition in Hong Kong in the first half of 2016 . Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.