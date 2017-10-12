Edition:
India

China Water Industry Group Ltd (1129.HK)

1129.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+3.23%)
Prev Close
HK$1.55
Open
HK$1.60
Day's High
HK$1.62
Day's Low
HK$1.56
Volume
3,395,200
Avg. Vol
2,161,524
52-wk High
HK$1.88
52-wk Low
HK$1.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Water Industry Group's unit ‍to invest & operate sewage treatment plant in Jinxiang county
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Water Industry Group Ltd <1129.HK>:Unit ‍to invest & operate sewage treatment plant in Jinxiang County with total investment cost of about RMB77.7 million​.  Full Article

China Water Industry issues profit warning<1129.HK>
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

China Water Industry Group Ltd <1129.HK>: Water industry-profit warning <1129.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016 the group is expected to record a net loss in the range of hk$0.50 million to hk$3.00 million . Expected result mainly due to the continue unfavourable stock market condition in Hong Kong in the first half of 2016 .  Full Article

