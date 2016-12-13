Agritrade Resources Ltd (1131.HK)
2.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.06 (-2.83%)
HK$2.12
HK$2.13
HK$2.14
HK$2.05
3,735,000
4,513,996
HK$2.27
HK$1.09
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Agritrade Resources Ltd and SP Ng entered into agreement
Agritrade Resources Ltd <1131.HK> : Company has agreed to sell and SP NG has agreed to purchase sale shares . Proceeds of disposal will be used for payment of part of purchase price of vesse . Company and SP Ng entered into agreement . Deal for us$10.7 million .No gain or loss is expected to be incurred by group upon completion of disposal. Full Article
Agritrade Resources says unit agreed to acquire a Panamax Vessel
Agritrade Resources Ltd:Fair Cypress limited has agreed to acquire a panamax-grade bulk carrier at a cash consideration of US$3.5 million.Fair Cypress ltd, unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an independent third party.Pursuant to agreement fair Cypress ltd agreed to acquire, or to designate nominee to acquire, from vendor a panamax-grade bulk carrier. Full Article