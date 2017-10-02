Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Village Roadshow announces sale of stake in Golden Village Singapore

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Village Roadshow Ltd :Sale of stake in Golden Village Singapore.Net proceeds to VRL are anticipated to be about A$165 million, realising a net profit after tax of about A$150 million.Proceeds of sale will initially be used to reduce VRL's debt levels.Signed agreement to sell 50 percent stake in Singapore Cinema Exhibition Business, to Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment.

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment to sell unit to Nan Hai Corp for RMB3.29 bln

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Ltd <1132.HK> : on 25 jan 2017, vendor, unit of co, purchaser and Nan Hai, as guarantor of purchaser, have entered into SPA . vendor has agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares . Initial consideration shall be approximately rmb3.286 billion . application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange on 10 feb . expected that, company will record a gain from disposal of approximately hk$2.3 billion . target company is City Entertainment Corporation , a unit of co ; . part of net proceeds received from disposal is expected to be used to expand hk business and prc production & distribution business .purchaser is True Vision Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, being subsidiary of Nan Hai.

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment issues profit warning<1132.HK>

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Ltd <1132.HK>: G h-profit warning <1132.HK> . The group is expected to suffer from an HY net loss of approximately hk$33.3 million . Expected net loss is due to finance costs, an exchange loss suffered result of depreciation of renminbi .

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings issues FY 2015 profit warning

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Ltd:Says expected to suffer from a net loss of approximately HK$181 million for the year ended 31 December 2015.The net loss are mainly due to an exchange loss suffered from the depreciation of renminbi.