Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Village Roadshow announces sale of stake in Golden Village Singapore
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Village Roadshow Ltd
Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment to sell unit to Nan Hai Corp for RMB3.29 bln
Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Ltd <1132.HK> : on 25 jan 2017, vendor, unit of co, purchaser and Nan Hai, as guarantor of purchaser, have entered into SPA . vendor has agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares . Initial consideration shall be approximately rmb3.286 billion . application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange on 10 feb . expected that, company will record a gain from disposal of approximately hk$2.3 billion . target company is City Entertainment Corporation , a unit of co ; . part of net proceeds received from disposal is expected to be used to expand hk business and prc production & distribution business .purchaser is True Vision Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, being subsidiary of Nan Hai. Full Article
Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment issues profit warning<1132.HK>
Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Ltd <1132.HK>: G h-profit warning <1132.HK> . The group is expected to suffer from an HY net loss of approximately hk$33.3 million . Expected net loss is due to finance costs, an exchange loss suffered result of depreciation of renminbi . Full Article
Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings issues FY 2015 profit warning
Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Ltd:Says expected to suffer from a net loss of approximately HK$181 million for the year ended 31 December 2015.The net loss are mainly due to an exchange loss suffered from the depreciation of renminbi. Full Article
BRIEF-Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment updates on sale & purchase agreement
Sept 29 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Ltd