Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Harbin Electric says HY net profit attributable to parent company RMB130.3 mln<1133.HK>

Harbin Electric Co Ltd <1133.HK>: Says the board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . For the six months ended 30 June 2016, the group recorded an operating revenue of RMB14.79 billion an increase of 23.79% . In 2016, the global economy remains in slow recovery amidst uncertainties and instabilities . Says HY net profit attributable to the parent company of RMB130.34 million, an increase of 35.68% .

Harbin Electric says unit entered shareholders' agreement<1133.HK>

Harbin Electric Co Ltd <1133.HK>: Unit entered into a shareholders' agreement due to the requirement of the tendering of an international project on 1 December 2015. . HE International will contribute a maximum of US$99 million .

Harbin Electric Co Ltd announces change of Chairman<1133.HK>

Harbin Electric Co Ltd <1133.HK>: Appointment of Director, change of Chairman and list of directors and their role and function <1133.HK> . Resolved to appoint Si Ze-Fu as an executive director of the company . Says Zou Lei ceased to be chairman, non-executive director and chairman of nomination committee of co with immediate effect .

Harbin Electric enters EPC contract with Hassyan Energy Phase 1<1133.HK>

Harbin Electric Co Ltd <1133.HK>: Voluntary announcement in relation to the EPC contract for the Hassyan 2400mw clean coal-fired power plant project in Dubai entered into by He International <1133.HK> . Entered into an EPC for Hassyan 2400mw clean coal-fired power plant project in Dubai with Hassyan Energy Phase 1 . Says total sum of the EPC contract amounted to USD2.35 billion. .

Harbin Electric Co says Si Zefu was appointed as the Chairman of Harbin Electric Corp<1133.HK>

Harbin Electric Co Ltd <1133.HK>: Voluntary announcement announcement in relation to the change of the chairman of a controlling shareholder <1133.HK> . Si Zefu was appointed as the Chairman and party secretary of Harbin Electric Corporation . Zou Lei will cease to be the Chairman and party secretary of Harbin Electric Corporation .