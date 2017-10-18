Edition:
TCC International Holdings Ltd (1136.HK)

1136.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.62HKD
--
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$3.62
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,381,895
52-wk High
HK$3.65
52-wk Low
HK$1.64

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Taiwan Cement plans to acquire TCC International Holdings
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18(Reuters) - Taiwan Cement Corp <1101.TW> ::Says it plans to issue new shares to acquire TCC International Holdings Limited's 100 percent stake .  Full Article

TCC International HY net loss about HK$156.1 million<1136.HK>
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

TCC International Holdings Ltd <1136.HK>: HY net loss about HK$156.1 million versus profit of HK$81.1 million . HY revenue about HK$4.89 billion versus HK$5.13 billion . Board does not recommend payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .  Full Article

TTC International Holdings Ltd issues profit warning <1136.HK><1136.HK>
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

TCC International Holdings Ltd <1136.HK>: Inside information - profit warning <1136.HK> . Expected to record loss for HY .  Full Article

TCC International says Wu Yin Chin resigned as managing director<1136.HK>
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

TCC International Holdings Ltd <1136.HK>: Wu Yin Chin resigned as managing director and executive director . Hung, Jin-Yang appointed as managing director and executive director .  Full Article

TCC International issues FY 2015 profit warning
Thursday, 7 Jan 2016 

TCC International Holdings Ltd:Expected to record a loss for FY ended 31 December 2015.Expected loss due to an expected foreign exchange loss from us dollar denominated bank borrowings.  Full Article

