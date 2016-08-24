Hong Kong Television Network Ltd <1137.HK>: Incurred a loss of HK$125.8 million for 1h2016, an improvement of hk$109.2 million from the loss of HK$235.0 million for 1h2015. . Says the board of directors has resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says HY turnover HK$67.9 million versus HK$60.3 million .