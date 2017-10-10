Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd <600026.SS>:‍Appointment of Huang Xiaowen as an executive director & chairman has been approved ​.‍Sun Jiakang resigns as executive director and chairman​.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd <600026.SS>:Says chairman Sun Jiakang resigns due to change in job role.Says board elects Huang Xiaowen as chairman .

Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation Co announces change in accounting estimates and accounting policies

Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd <600026.SS> : Change in accounting estimates and accounting policies . Decrease in total profits between jan to sept of 2016 due to adjustment in accounting estimates is about rmb26 million .Under new criteria of provision for bad debts, impairment loss of assets between jan to sept of 2016 is rmb 25.96 million.

China Shipping Development Co Ltd <600026.SS><1138.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 117.2 percent y/y.

China Shipping Development Co Ltd <600026.SS>: Discloseable transaction <1138.HK> . Company entered into the agreement with the vendor and the target . Vendor will sell, and the company will acquire, the sale stake. . Deal for RMB258.1 million .

China Shipping Haisheng Co Ltd <600896.SS> : Says it swings to net loss of 714.5 million yuan ($107.40 million) in H1 versus net profit of 105.8 million yuan year ago .Says it plans to sell shipping assets to China Cosco Bulk Shipping (Group), China Shipping Development Co Ltd <600026.SS><1138.HK> for a combined 321.4 million yuan.

China Shipping Development Co Ltd <600026.SS>1138.HK> :Says it signs agreement to acquire 43 percent stake in oil & shipping firm for 258.1 million yuan ($38.79 million).

China Shipping Development Co Ltd <600026.SS>: Resignation of general manager and appointment of general manager and executive director <1138.HK> . Han June, an executive director, has tendered his resignation as the general manager . Board has resolved to appoint Liu Hanbo as the general manager . Says Liu Hanbo proposed to be appointed as an executive director .

China Shipping Development Co Ltd <600026.SS> :Says board appoints Liu Hanbo as general manager, replacing Han Jun who resigns due to change in job role.

China Shipping Development Co Ltd <600026.SS>: Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to increase by 100 percent to 150 percent .Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 299 million yuan.