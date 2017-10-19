Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Soft Power Technology's units buy 6.4 mln CMBC Capital shares for about HK$4 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd <0139.HK>::‍Co, through units, bought 6.4 million shares of CMBC Capital on Oct. 19, 2017 for about HK$4 million.

CMBC Capital Holdings expects HY‍ profit attributable to increase

Oct 13 (Reuters) - CMBC Capital Holdings Ltd <1141.HK> ::HY‍ profit attributable is expected to increase to an amount not less than 500% of profit of about hk$11.2 million​.Expected result due to group's loan and financing business & consulting business experiencing rapid expansion​.

CMBC Capital Holdings entered into facility agreement with CMBC International

July 24 (Reuters) - Cmbc Capital Holdings Ltd <1141.HK>::Company entered into a facility agreement with cmbc international holdings limited.CMBCI agreed to make available to co unsecured revolving loan facilities up to a maximum aggregate amount of HK$3 billion.

Skyway Securities Group issues profit warning

Skyway Securities Group Ltd <1141.HK> : Group expects a turnaround of its results by recording a profit for six months ended 30 september 2016 .Expected result due to estimated profit contribution from brokerage and related services of approximately HK$249 million.

Skyway Securities announces lapse of placing of new shares<1141.HK>

Skyway Securities Group Ltd <1141.HK>: SEC-lapse of placing of new shares under specific mandate <1141.HK> . Board announces that the placing agreement will be terminated . Refers to the announcements dated 3 may 2016 and 23 June 2016 in relation to the placing of up to 2.55 billion new shares . Lapse of placing has no material adverse impact on business operation and financial position of company .

Soochow Securities unit to acquire stake in Skyway Securities Group

Soochow Securities Co., Ltd. <601555.SS>:Says its HK-based unit plans to acquire no less than 51 percent stake in Skyway Securities Group Ltd<1141.HK>, for up to HK$ 1 bln.

Skyway Securities and soochow securities (Hong Kong) financial enters into MOU<1141.HK>

Skyway Securities Group Ltd <1141.HK>: SEC-memorandum of understanding in respect of the possible subscription involving possible application of whitewash waiver and resumption of trading <1141.HK> . Application has been made for the resumption of trading in the shares of co with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 August 2016 . Says company and the subscriber,soochow securities (Hong Kong) financial, entered into the memorandum of understanding . Pursuant to deal company intends to issue subscription shares .

Skyway Securities CEO Ng Kwok Leung resigns; Haixiong appointed as CEO<1141.HK>

Skyway Securities Group Ltd <1141.HK>: Says Wang Haixiong has been appointed as an executive director of the company . Ng Kwok Leung , executive director of the company, has stepped down from his position as chief executive officer . Wang Haixiong has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the company .

Skyway Securities expects FY loss to further increase<1141.HK>

Skyway Securities Group Ltd <1141.HK>: Group expects that the loss for the year ended 31 March 2016 will further increase by approximately HK$328 million . Expected result due to impairment losses to be made by co in relation to group's unlisted available-for-sale investments .