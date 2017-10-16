Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CGN Nuclear Technology Development sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net profit to be 225-245 mln yuan

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CGN Nuclear Technology Development Co Ltd <000881.SZ> ::Sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net profit to be 225 million yuan to 245 million yuan.Says Q1~Q3 FY 2016 net profit was 222.8 million yuan (after restructuring).Says accomplishment of major assets restructuring as main reason for the forecast.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry to return to profit in Jan-Sept from year ago

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd <000157.SZ>1157.HK:Says it expects 9-month to return to net profit of 1.25-1.33 billion yuan versus net loss of 802.3 million yuan ($121.83 million) year ago.Says it expects Q3 net profit to rise to 120-200 million yuan from 34.2 million yuan year ago.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology Co Ltd <000157.SZ>:Sees qtrly net profit attributable to equity shareholders of co‍​ between RMB120 million to RMB200 million.Expected result due to recovery of construction machinery industry.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology says dividend payment date on Aug. 25

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd <000157.SZ>:* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on Aug. 24.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 25 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 25 .

Pengqi Technology Development to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 31,B shares on June 9

May 23 (Reuters) - Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd <600614.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to A share shareholders of record on May 26, B share shareholders of record on June 2.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31 for A share and June 9 for B share.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology to sell 80 pct stake in unit for 11.6 bln yuan

May 22(Reuters) - Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd <000157.SZ> ::* Says it plans to sell 80 percent stake in wholly owned environmental industry unit for 11.6 billion yuan.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology issues profit warning

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology Co Ltd <000157.SZ> : 1 Jan 2016 to 30 Sept 2016 estimated net loss RMB 787mln to rmb812mln .expected result due to decreasing revenue from construction machinery sector.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology advises of external investments

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology Co Ltd: Size of fund will be RMB3.21 billion, of which fund management company will subscribe for a capital contribution of RMB10 million . A wholly-owned subsidiary of co, will contribute, on behalf of co, RMB500 million and RMB1 million to fund . Limited partners of fund will contribute an aggregate of RMB3.2 billion . Fund will mainly invest in industrial M&A and upgrade, reform of state-owned assets and enterprises .Resolved to make external investments through establishment of fund and a fund management company.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry's H1 net loss widens to 836.5 mln yuan

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology Co Ltd <000157.SZ><1157.HK> :Says H1 net loss widens to 836.5 million yuan ($125.30 million) from 309.8 million yuan year ago.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology <000157.SZ>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on Aug. 25 for 2016 .Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on Aug. 26 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 26.