Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Ltd (1159.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Starlight Culture Entertainment Group to buy stake in Starlight Legend Investment Ltd
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Ltd <1159.HK>:Company, Rare Jewels Limited, and Yan (being vendor guarantor) entered into agreement.Rare Jewels Ltd to sell shares for consideration of US$25 million (about HK$195 million). Full Article
Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd updates on agreement for development project in Cambodia
Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd:Says agreement in relation to a possible development project in cambodia.Says pursuant to the framework agreement, party A and party B intend to establish the jv company.Party A entered into framework agreement with party B,party C in relation to possible development project in cambodia. Full Article
Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd says company enters into subscription agreements
Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd:Company entered into the subscription agreements with subscribers.Says deal for convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HK$365 million.Intends to use net proceeds for development of entertainment and gaming business in Australia and Cambodia. Full Article
BRIEF-Starlight Culture Entertainment Group to buy stake in Starlight Legend Investment Ltd
Sept 15 Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Ltd