Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shunfeng International Clean Energy says unit enters sale and purchase agreement<1165.HK>

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd <1165.HK>: Discloseable transaction <1165.HK> . Deal for consideration of RMB517.4 million . Seller, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and the purchaser entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Agreement in relation to the proposed disposal . Estimated that there is estimated gain after tax of approximately hk$13.9 million arising from the proposed disposal . Says expected that the proposed disposal will increase the equity attributable to owners of the company .

Shunfeng International Clean Energy received a writ of summons taken out by King Success Corporate Consulting<1165.HK>

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd <1165.HK>: Voluntary announcement <1165.HK> . Received a writ of summons taken out by King Success Corporate Consulting Limited . Writ of summons taken out by King Success Corporate Consulting against company . Writ of summons did not specify the amount of damages claimed . King Success had subscribed for convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$1 billion issued by the company in 2014 .

Shunfeng International Clean Energy issues profit warning<1165.HK>

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd <1165.HK>: Expected group's net profit for six months ended 30 june 2016 would record a decrease for more than 80 pct . Says expected results due to estimated loss of approximately 300,300,000 kwh in terms of power generation volume .

Shunfeng International Clean Energy issues profit warning<1165.HK>

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd <1165.HK>: Profit warning <1165.HK> . Expected that group's net profit for six months ended 30 June would record a considerable decrease for more than 80% . Result due to group recording RMB430 million in non-recurring income collected from impaired bad debts in first half of 2015 .

Shunfeng International updates on termination agreement<1165.HK>

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd <1165.HK>: Shunfeng international clean energy-company, seller, Shanghai shunneng, purchaser and target company, among others, have entered into a termination agreement on 21 June . As of 20 June 2016, conditions precedent have not been fulfilled . Purchaser shall transfer 100% of the equity interest of the target company back to the seller . Expects that conditions precedent will not be fulfilled on or before 30 June 2016 . Termination of sale and purchase framework agreement will not have material impact on financial position, operation, business of co .

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd updates on disposal agreement<1165.HK>

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd <1165.HK>: Deal for RMB5 billion . Entered into a non-legally binding mou with Asia-pacific (China) investment management ltd . Mou in relation to possible sale by co of 100% of equity interests in Jiangsu Shunfeng photovoltaic technology co .

Shunfeng International Clean Energy issues FY 2015 profit outlook

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd:Expected for 2015 would record decrease in consol profit attributable to owners of co for more than 90%.Says expected result due to a decline in average selling prices of its solar products.