Solartech International Holdings Ltd (1166.HK)
1166.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-1.37%)
HK$-0.01 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
HK$0.73
HK$0.73
Open
HK$0.71
HK$0.71
Day's High
HK$0.73
HK$0.73
Day's Low
HK$0.70
HK$0.70
Volume
14,536,001
14,536,001
Avg. Vol
18,712,701
18,712,701
52-wk High
HK$0.74
HK$0.74
52-wk Low
HK$0.36
HK$0.36
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Solartech International Holdings issues profit warning
Solartech International Holdings Ltd <1166.HK> : Expected to record a decrease in loss for year ended 30 june 2016 . Decrease in loss was mainly attributable to gain on change in fair value of investment properties . Full Article
Solartech says Allied Talent Investments entered agreement with Stylish Code Ltd
Solartech International Holdings Ltd:Purchaser entered into the agreement with, inter alia, the vendor and the guarantor.Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell the sale shares.Deal for consideration of hk$130 million. Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.