Edition:
India

Solartech International Holdings Ltd (1166.HK)

1166.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
HK$0.73
Open
HK$0.71
Day's High
HK$0.73
Day's Low
HK$0.70
Volume
14,536,001
Avg. Vol
18,712,701
52-wk High
HK$0.74
52-wk Low
HK$0.36

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Solartech International Holdings issues profit warning
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

Solartech International Holdings Ltd <1166.HK> : Expected to record a decrease in loss for year ended 30 june 2016 . Decrease in loss was mainly attributable to gain on change in fair value of investment properties .  Full Article

Solartech says Allied Talent Investments entered agreement with Stylish Code Ltd
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

Solartech International Holdings Ltd:Purchaser entered into the agreement with, inter alia, the vendor and the guarantor.Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell the sale shares.Deal for consideration of hk$130 million.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Solartech International Holdings Ltd News

» More 1166.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials