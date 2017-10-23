Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Ltd (1168.HK)
1168.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-2.33%)
HK$-0.03 (-2.33%)
Prev Close
HK$1.29
HK$1.29
Open
HK$1.30
HK$1.30
Day's High
HK$1.30
HK$1.30
Day's Low
HK$1.22
HK$1.22
Volume
12,804,000
12,804,000
Avg. Vol
22,460,735
22,460,735
52-wk High
HK$1.97
HK$1.97
52-wk Low
HK$0.79
HK$0.79
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Sinolink Worldwide fixes offer price of H shares at HK$59.7 per H share
* Offer price for global offering of H shares was fixed at HK$59.7 per H share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: