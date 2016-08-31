Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd <1169.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit RMB 1.130 billion versus RMB 1.10 billion . HY revenue RMB 28.79 billion versus RMB 31.33 billion . Do not recommend payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .Says "all the economic and industry trends should benefit the Chinese white goods industry in the second half of 2016".

Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd - Aqua, unit of Haier Group will lay off about 10% of full-time employees in Japan - Nikkei - Reuters

Haier Electronics Group says Entered Financial Services Agreement

Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd:Continuing connected transactions financial services agreement.Says financial services agreement was entered into between the company, Haier Finance and Haier Corp.Haier electronics group co - the financial services agreement shall become effective for a term of 3 years, commencing from 11 December 2015.Deal has an annual consideration of more than hk$3 million.Haier electronics group co - deal to replace the existing financial services agreement entered into by Haier Finance Haier Corp and Haier investment.