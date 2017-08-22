Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (1171.HK)
23 Oct 2017
Australian Govt Takeovers Panel declines to conduct proceedings on applications related to Yancoal Australia
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian Govt Takeovers Panel:Panel declines to conduct proceedings.Review panel declined to conduct proceedings on applications by Senrigan Capital Management, MT Vincent Holdings & Osendo Pty Ltd.Applicants seeking review of panel's decision on Yancoal Australia. Full Article
Yanzhou Coal Mining to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 14
July 10(Reuters) - Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS> ::* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 13.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14. Full Article
Yancoal Australia updates on acquisition of Coal & Allied
May 26 (Reuters) - Yancoal Australia Ltd
Yanzhou Coal Mining announces approval of registration of issuance of financing instruments
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS> :company and its subsidiaries approved to carry out domestic or overseas financing activities of an aggregate amount not exceeding equivalent of RMB60 billion. Full Article
S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to S&P/TSX Canadian indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices: New York Stock Exchange announced ADR's of Yanzhou Coal Mining will be delisted from exchange after close of trading on feb 16 . S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to the s&p/tsx canadian indices Further company coverage: [600188.SS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Yanzhou Coal Mining issues debentures worth 3 bln yuan
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS>:Says it issued 2016 sixth tranche super short-term debentures worth 3 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 3.5 percent. Full Article
Yanzhou Coal Mining to set up clean energy JV
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS>: Says it to set up a clean energy JV with partners .Says it to invest 25.5 million yuan and to hold 51 percent stake in the JV. Full Article
Yanzhou Coal Mining says HY net profit RMB375.2 million<1171.HK><600188.SS>
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS>: Announcement on interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1171.HK> . HY net profit RMB375.2 million versus net loss of RMB50.6 million . HY sales income RMB 12.58 billion versus RMB 18.14 billion . The company will not distribute any interim dividend, nor will the company increase its capital from capital reserve in the first half of 2016 . Full Article
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Says Yancoal Australia Hy Revenue A$465.6 Mln Vs A$634.4 Mln<600188.SS>
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS>: yanzhou coal-publication of the 2016 interim results of an overseas subsidiary controlled by Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited <1171.hk> . Says Yancoal Australia Hy Revenue A$465.6 Mln Vs A$634.4 Mln . HY loss after tax for Yancoal Australia a$180.4 mln vs loss a$145.4 mln . Full Article
Yanzhou Coal update on a litigation<600188.SS>
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS>: Update on a litigation involving <1171.HK> . On 13 July 2015, Jinan branch of China minsheng banking corp.,brought a civil litigation against Yanzhou Coal at the Jinan intermediate court . Yanzhou coal mining co -litigation fee of RMB 193,072 and the property preservation fee of RMB 5,000 shall be borne by Yanzhou Coal . Says litigation alleging the company breached the bills agent discount business cooperation agreement and business bills of exchange discount agreement . Unable to accurately estimate impact of litigation regarding contract dispute on profit of period and afterwards of co . Company recently paid a total amount of RMB31.7 million in relation to litigation . ((For more news, please click here [600188.SS])) ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)). Full Article
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia credits soft amid geopolitical concerns
