Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Australian Govt Takeovers Panel declines to conduct proceedings on applications related to Yancoal Australia

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian Govt Takeovers Panel:Panel declines to conduct proceedings.Review panel declined to conduct proceedings on applications by Senrigan Capital Management, MT Vincent Holdings & Osendo Pty Ltd.Applicants seeking review of panel's decision on Yancoal Australia.

Yanzhou Coal Mining to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 14

July 10(Reuters) - Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS> ::* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 13.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14.

Yancoal Australia updates on acquisition of Coal & Allied

May 26 (Reuters) - Yancoal Australia Ltd :Look forward to completing all necessary financial arrangements for acquisition of Coal & Allied in Q3 of 2017.

Yanzhou Coal Mining announces approval of registration of issuance of financing instruments

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS> :company and its subsidiaries approved to carry out domestic or overseas financing activities of an aggregate amount not exceeding equivalent of RMB60 billion.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to S&P/TSX Canadian indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices: New York Stock Exchange announced ADR's of Yanzhou Coal Mining will be delisted from exchange after close of trading on feb 16 . S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to the s&p/tsx canadian indices Further company coverage: [600188.SS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Yanzhou Coal Mining issues debentures worth 3 bln yuan

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS>:Says it issued 2016 sixth tranche super short-term debentures worth 3 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 3.5 percent.

Yanzhou Coal Mining to set up clean energy JV

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS>: Says it to set up a clean energy JV with partners .Says it to invest 25.5 million yuan and to hold 51 percent stake in the JV.

Yanzhou Coal Mining says HY net profit RMB375.2 million<1171.HK><600188.SS>

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS>: Announcement on interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1171.HK> . HY net profit RMB375.2 million versus net loss of RMB50.6 million . HY sales income RMB 12.58 billion versus RMB 18.14 billion . The company will not distribute any interim dividend, nor will the company increase its capital from capital reserve in the first half of 2016 .

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Says Yancoal Australia Hy Revenue A$465.6 Mln Vs A$634.4 Mln<600188.SS>

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS>: yanzhou coal-publication of the 2016 interim results of an overseas subsidiary controlled by Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited <1171.hk> . Says Yancoal Australia Hy Revenue A$465.6 Mln Vs A$634.4 Mln . HY loss after tax for Yancoal Australia a$180.4 mln vs loss a$145.4 mln .

Yanzhou Coal update on a litigation<600188.SS>

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd <600188.SS>: Update on a litigation involving <1171.HK> . On 13 July 2015, Jinan branch of China minsheng banking corp.,brought a civil litigation against Yanzhou Coal at the Jinan intermediate court . Yanzhou coal mining co -litigation fee of RMB 193,072 and the property preservation fee of RMB 5,000 shall be borne by Yanzhou Coal . Says litigation alleging the company breached the bills agent discount business cooperation agreement and business bills of exchange discount agreement . Unable to accurately estimate impact of litigation regarding contract dispute on profit of period and afterwards of co . Company recently paid a total amount of RMB31.7 million in relation to litigation . ((For more news, please click here [600188.SS])) ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).