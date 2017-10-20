Zhuguang Holdings Group Co Ltd <1176.HK>: Hold-...more issue of senior notes and warrants under specific mandate and disclosure under rules 13.17 and 13.18 <1176.HK> . Company, Rong De, the ultimate shareholders and certain investors entered into the note purchase agreement . To issue the senior notes for an aggregate principal amount of up to US$500 million . Co, pursuant to specific mandate, to issue warrants to investors, representing aggregate exercise moneys of up to US$75 million .