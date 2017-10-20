Zhuguang Holdings Group Co Ltd (1176.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Zhuguang Holdings Group terminates disposal of Gains Wide Holdings Ltd
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Zhuguang Holdings Group Co Ltd <1176.HK>:Terminates disposal of 100 pct interest in gains wide holdings ltd. Full Article
Zhuguang Holdings says unit made successful bid for the land use rights of the Land Parcels
Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Ltd <1176.HK>: discloseable Transaction: Successful Bid For Land . On 23 september 2016, china honest, unit of company, made successful bid for land use rights of land parcels .Total land transfer price is rmb597.3 million. Full Article
Zhuguang Holdings to issue senior notes for principal amount of up to $500 mln<1176.HK>
Zhuguang Holdings Group Co Ltd <1176.HK>: Hold-...more issue of senior notes and warrants under specific mandate and disclosure under rules 13.17 and 13.18 <1176.HK> . Company, Rong De, the ultimate shareholders and certain investors entered into the note purchase agreement . To issue the senior notes for an aggregate principal amount of up to US$500 million . Co, pursuant to specific mandate, to issue warrants to investors, representing aggregate exercise moneys of up to US$75 million . Full Article
