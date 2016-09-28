Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sino biopharmaceutical enters into a facility agreement

Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd <1177.HK> : Loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of US$300 million . Company, as borrower, entered into a facility agreement with original lenders . Original lenders have agreed to make available to company a dual tranche three-year term loan facility .Amount borrowed under loan facility will be used by company for refinancing of existing loans owed by company.

Sino Biopharmaceutical says there was fire in treatment plant at Lianyungang<1177.HK>

Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd <1177.HK>: On 27 August 2016, there was a fire in an used waste solvent treatment plant at Lianyungang, PRC . Accident did not extend to production plants and the subsidiary has resumed full production . Expects the incident does not have any material impact on the group's general operation, financial position and cash flows. . There were damages to certain properties and facilities of the subsidiary .

Sino Biopharmaceutical HY net profit of hk$1.01 bln versus hk$928.2 mln a year ago<1177.HK>

Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd <1177.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June, 2016 <1177.HK> . HY net profit of hk$1.01 billion versus hk$928.2 million a year ago . HY revenue was approximately hk$8.04 billion, an increase of approximately 8.0% . Declared payment of a second quarterly dividend of hk1.5 cents per share for three months ended 30 June . Believes the pharmaceutical industry will develop as a whole in a healthier and more standardized manner" .

Sino Biopharmaceutical appoints Tse Ping as CEO<1177.HK>

Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd <1177.HK>: Resignation of executive director and change of chief executive officer <1177.HK> . Tse Ping, an executive director of the company, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the company . Says Xu Xiaoyang tendered his resignation as executive director,and Chief Executive Officer .

Sino Biopharmaceutical posts qtrly profit attributable HK$528 million<1177.HK>

Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd <1177.HK>: First quarterly results announcement for the three months ended 31 March, 2016 <1177.HK> . Qtrly profit attributable hk$ 528 million versus hk$400.0 million . Qtrly revenue was approximately hk$4.17 billion, an increase of approximately 11.6% over the same period last year . Declared the payment of a quarterly dividend of hk1.5 cents per share for the three months ended 31 March, 2016 .