China Energine International Holdings Ltd (1185.HK)
1185.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.49HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Energine International issues profit warning<1185.HK>
China Energine International Holdings Ltd <1185.HK>: Profit warning <1185.HK> . There would be substantial decreases in the group's revenue recognised and the profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to delays in delivery progress relating to wind turbine units and energy storage system projects . Full Article
China Energine International Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning
China Energine International Holdings Ltd:For year ended 31 December 2015, expected to record a decrease of about 14% to 18% in the profit for the year attributable to owners of co. Full Article