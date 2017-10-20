Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Guangdong No2 Hydropower's consortium led by China Railway Construction expects to win subway project

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Guangdong No2 Hydropower Engineering Co Ltd <002060.SZ>:Says consortium led by China Railway Construction <<<601186.SS>>>1186.HK expects to win subway project with bidding price at 43.6 billion yuan ($6.59 billion) in Guangzhou.

China Railway Construction's consortium wins highway project with investment of 17.9 bln yuan

June 12 (Reuters) - China Railway Construction Corp Ltd <601186.SS>1186.HK:* Says its consortium wins bid for highway construction PPP project with investment of about 17.9 billion yuan ($2.63 billion).

BRIEF-China Railway Construction's H1 net profit up 9.2 pct

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd <601186.SS><1186.HK> : Says H1 net profit up 9.2 percent y/y . Says unit plans to set up investment firm in Chongqing with registered capital at 3 billion yuan .Says it and unit plan to invest 2 billion yuan to set up transportation investment firm in Wuhan city.

China Railway Construction unit and partner jointly win construction project in Nigeria for US$1.85 bln

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd <601186.SS> : Says it unit, China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co Ltd form a consortium with China Railway Construction Electrification Bureau Group Co Ltd, won bid to build a light rail line in Nigeria for US$1.85 billion .Says construction period of 4 years.

China Railway Construction issues 8 bln yuan 3-YR bonds with coupon rate of 3.53 pct

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd <601186.SS>: Says it completed issuance of 8 billion yuan worth bonds, with a term of 3 years .Says the coupon rate is 3.53 percent.

China Railway Construction to pay 2015 div on July 19

China Railway Construction <601186.SS> Corp Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 18 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 19 and the dividend will be paid on July 19.

China Railway Construction issues bonds worth 8 bln yuan

China Railway Construction Co Ltd <601186.SS>:Says it issued 2016 first tranche renewable corporate bonds worth 8 billion yuan with initial coupon rate of 3.53 percent.

China Railway Construction sets 3.53 percent coupon rate for 2016 first tranche corporation bonds

China Railway Construction Co Ltd <601186.SS> :Says it sets coupon rate for 2016 first tranche corporation bonds of 3.53 percent.

China Railway Construction to pay 2015 H share dividend on Aug. 3

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited <601186.SS>:Says dividend will be paid to H shareholder recorded on July 18 and the company's H shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 3.

China Railway Construction to issue corporate bonds

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd:Says to issue corporate bonds worth of up to 15 billion yuan, each with par value of 100 yuan.Says the bond with a term of up to 10 years.