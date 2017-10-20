Edition:
India

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd (1186.HK)

1186.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.09 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
HK$10.02
Open
HK$10.10
Day's High
HK$10.10
Day's Low
HK$9.86
Volume
9,728,231
Avg. Vol
9,767,385
52-wk High
HK$11.98
52-wk Low
HK$9.63

Guangdong No2 Hydropower's consortium led by China Railway Construction expects to win subway project
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Guangdong No2 Hydropower Engineering Co Ltd <002060.SZ>:Says consortium led by China Railway Construction <<<601186.SS>>>1186.HK expects to win subway project with bidding price at 43.6 billion yuan ($6.59 billion) in Guangzhou.  Full Article

China Railway Construction's consortium wins highway project with investment of 17.9 bln yuan
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 

June 12 (Reuters) - China Railway Construction Corp Ltd <601186.SS>1186.HK:* Says its consortium wins bid for highway construction PPP project with investment of about 17.9 billion yuan ($2.63 billion).  Full Article

BRIEF-China Railway Construction's H1 net profit up 9.2 pct
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd <601186.SS><1186.HK> : Says H1 net profit up 9.2 percent y/y . Says unit plans to set up investment firm in Chongqing with registered capital at 3 billion yuan .Says it and unit plan to invest 2 billion yuan to set up transportation investment firm in Wuhan city.  Full Article

China Railway Construction unit and partner jointly win construction project in Nigeria for US$1.85 bln
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd <601186.SS> : Says it unit, China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co Ltd form a consortium with China Railway Construction Electrification Bureau Group Co Ltd, won bid to build a light rail line in Nigeria for US$1.85 billion .Says construction period of 4 years.  Full Article

China Railway Construction issues 8 bln yuan 3-YR bonds with coupon rate of 3.53 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd <601186.SS>: Says it completed issuance of 8 billion yuan worth bonds, with a term of 3 years .Says the coupon rate is 3.53 percent.  Full Article

China Railway Construction to pay 2015 div on July 19
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

China Railway Construction <601186.SS> Corp Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 18 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 19 and the dividend will be paid on July 19.  Full Article

China Railway Construction issues bonds worth 8 bln yuan
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

China Railway Construction Co Ltd <601186.SS>:Says it issued 2016 first tranche renewable corporate bonds worth 8 billion yuan with initial coupon rate of 3.53 percent.  Full Article

China Railway Construction sets 3.53 percent coupon rate for 2016 first tranche corporation bonds
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

China Railway Construction Co Ltd <601186.SS> :Says it sets coupon rate for 2016 first tranche corporation bonds of 3.53 percent.  Full Article

China Railway Construction to pay 2015 H share dividend on Aug. 3
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited <601186.SS>:Says dividend will be paid to H shareholder recorded on July 18 and the company's H shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 3.  Full Article

China Railway Construction to issue corporate bonds
Saturday, 30 Apr 2016 

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd:Says to issue corporate bonds worth of up to 15 billion yuan, each with par value of 100 yuan.Says the bond with a term of up to 10 years.  Full Article

