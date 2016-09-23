Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Titan Petrochemicals appoints Zhang Weibing as Chairman of board

Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd : Zhang weibing, as an executive director of company, has been appointed as chairman of board .Received resignation letter from fan qinghua, chairman of board.

Titan Petrochemicals says writ of summons issued against a unit<1192.HK>

Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd <1192.HK>: Announcement in respect of a writ of summons involving a subsidiary <1192.HK> . Says writ of summons was issued by Xiamen Maritime court in against Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co. . The company has endorsed a lawyer to attend the hearing and contest the allegations vigorously . Seeking legal advice in relation to any material adverse effect on the company and TQS . Pursuant to summons, parties should attend hearing on 2 September . Hearing on 2 September related to claim by Shanghai Pudong Development Bank for repayment of loans granted to GZE .

Titan Petrochemicals Group issues positive profit alert<1192.HK>

Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd <1192.HK>: Positive profit alert <1192.HK> . Says the group is expected to record a profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Turnaround from loss to profit was mainly attributable to non-cash gain arising from the completion of the restructuring of the group .

Titan Petrochemicals says petitions filed against controlling shareholder<1192.HK>

Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd <1192.HK>: Petitions and summons against controlling shareholder <1192.HK> . Noted from certain media reports that two petitions (the "petitions") were filed by Industrial Bank Co . Company has enquired with and is informed by GZE that GZE will liaise with IBC and ICBC" . Petitions filed in court of first instance of high court of Hong Kong against Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co., ltd . Petitions and summons will not have a material adverse impact on the business and operations of the company .

Titan Petrochemicals Group says reached settlement in respect of Saturn Storage Ltd'S claims<1192.HK>

Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd <1192.HK>: Settlement has been reached in respect of saturn storage ltd's claims against the co and titan oil storage investment ltd . Saturn storage's afore-said claims were dismissed by the Hong Kong court of first instance . Says saturn storage, the co and tosil each bearing its own costssave for hk$70,000 to be paid by saturn storage to co and tosil . On 7 June 2016, the sum of hk$70,000 has been paid by saturn storage to the company and tosil .

Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd announces Fy 2015 profit warning

Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd:Expected to record a loss for the year ended 31 december 2015.Substantial profit arose from reversal of amounts due to deconsol unit in books of group in previous reporting year.