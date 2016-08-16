China Resources Gas Group Ltd (1193.HK)
1193.HK on Hong Kong Stock
29.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
HK$29.10
Open
HK$29.30
Day's High
HK$29.55
Day's Low
HK$29.10
Volume
1,312,034
Avg. Vol
3,936,218
52-wk High
HK$31.80
52-wk Low
HK$20.85
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Resources Gas says HY net profit HK$1.96 bln vs HK$1.56 bln<1193.HK>
China Resources Gas Group Ltd <1193.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30th June, 2016 <1193.HK> . HY net profit hk$1.96 billion versus hk$1.56 billion . HY turnover of hk$15.41 billion versus hk$15.60 billion . Says proposed interim dividend per share to increase by 50% to hk$0.15 . Financial performance and profit contribution from Chongqing project is expected to improve steadily going forward" . Full Article