Munsun Capital Group Ltd (1194.HK)

1194.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-5.19%)
Prev Close
HK$0.08
Open
HK$0.08
Day's High
HK$0.08
Day's Low
HK$0.07
Volume
119,992,000
Avg. Vol
75,264,111
52-wk High
HK$0.28
52-wk Low
HK$0.07

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Munsun Capital commences feasibility study with objective of restructuring
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 

Munsun Capital Group Ltd <1194.HK> : commenced a feasibility study with objective of restructuring all or part of company's businesses .restructuring for opportunities in mainland china with investors and/or listing of business on shanghai stock exchange or shenzhen stock exchange.  Full Article

China Precious Metal Resources says unit entered into MoU with Sino Grand Investment<1194.HK>
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co Ltd <1194.HK>: China Precious Metal Resources and Sino Grand Investment Holdings entered into the mou . Parties intended that the consideration shall be HK$450 million . Consideration shall be satisfied partly by cash and partly by issuance of shares .  Full Article

China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co Ltd ays entered into subscription agreements
Friday, 29 Jan 2016 

China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co Ltd:Company entered the Munsun Subscription Agreement with Munsun.Company entered the Tai Ning Subscription Agreement with Tai Ning.Subscription agreement for a consideration of HK$100 million.Tai Ning Subscription Agreement for a consideration of HK$248 million.  Full Article

