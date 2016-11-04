Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Munsun Capital Group Ltd <1194.HK> : commenced a feasibility study with objective of restructuring all or part of company's businesses .restructuring for opportunities in mainland china with investors and/or listing of business on shanghai stock exchange or shenzhen stock exchange.

China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co Ltd <1194.HK>: China Precious Metal Resources and Sino Grand Investment Holdings entered into the mou . Parties intended that the consideration shall be HK$450 million . Consideration shall be satisfied partly by cash and partly by issuance of shares .

China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co Ltd:Company entered the Munsun Subscription Agreement with Munsun.Company entered the Tai Ning Subscription Agreement with Tai Ning.Subscription agreement for a consideration of HK$100 million.Tai Ning Subscription Agreement for a consideration of HK$248 million.